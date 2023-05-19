Cork captain back, Casey in for Limerick and Tipperary ring the changes

CAPTAIN SEAN O’DONOGHUE is set to make his opening appearance for Cork in the 2023 championship in Sunday’s Munster tie with Clare.

O’Donoghue has been named in defence for the Cusack Park game after an injury-marred campaign to date for the Inniscarra man.

Cork also bring in Luke Meade, Conor Cahalane and Conor Lehane to their attack as manager Pat Ryan makes four changes. That trio all came off the bench in the thrilling recent draw with Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Ger Millerick, Eoin Downey and Shane Barrett drop to the bench, while Robbie O’Flynn is out with a damaged hamstring.

Clare have named Aidan McCarthy in the starting side they have announced for the Ennis showdown. He was not involved in last Saturday’s tie with Waterford. Ian Galvin is listed amongst the replacements after playing against the Deise and scoring a first-half goal.

Limerick have brought Mike Casey and Gearoid Hegarty into their starting team for Sunday’s trip to Thurles to take on Tipperary.

Both players came on during the defeat to Clare last month at the Gaelic Grounds. Seán Finn is now out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury, while Cathal O’Neill is now amongst the subs after starting in attack last time out.

There are four changes to the Tipperary tie for the Semple Stadium clash. Rhys Shelly starts in goal, while Eoghan Connolly is named at wing-back. The attack features a return for the experienced Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher and Mark Kehoe is also in, rewarded for his superb display off the bench against Cork.

Jason Forde is ruled out through injury, while Barry Hogan, Johnny Ryan and Seán Ryan are listed amongst the substitutes.

Sunday 21 May: Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm; Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4m – (Both live on RTÉ 2).

