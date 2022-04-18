Membership : Access or Sign Up
1-6 for Cork star as Rebels' young guns cruise into Munster football final

They were too strong for Limerick, running out 16-point winners.

By Thomas Clancy Monday 18 Apr 2022, 7:41 PM
Ryan O’Donovan was Cork's top scorer (file pic from 2019 Munster minor championship).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Limerick 0-5

Cork 2-15

CORK PROVED TO be too powerful for Limerick and eased to the Munster U20 football final, following a 16-point victory on the road this evening. Goals early in the second half from Hugh Murphy and Ryan O’Donovan put this game to bed.

Played on a superb redeveloped Ballyagran surface, Limerick played with a strong breeze but were unable to match the quality on show from the Leesiders. Cork led 0-6 to 0-4 at the short whistle, with frees from Emmet Rigter and David O’Shaughnessey keeping them some bit in touch. They found their only score from play in the 57th minute as they had little answer to the Cork threat.

The game was ended as a contest early in the second half, with Murphy finishing off a Colin Walsh pass after Alan Walsh had won a throw-in on the 20m line.

Limerick were architects of their own downfall at times and the concession off the penalty on 37 minutes gave Ryan O’Donovan a goal that his display merited. The Barryroe forward, along with Conor Hanlon and Darragh O’Mahony, led the Cork charge well.

The margin could have been greater, but for a brace of saves by Treaty stopper Shane O’Connell, denying Cork further green flags. 

While a sterner challenge will present itself in next week’s Munster final against Kerry or Clare, the Cork management will be happy with much of what was on offer in their first competitive outing.

Scorers for Limerick: Emmet Rigter 0-2 (2f), Darragh Murray (45), David O’Shaughnessy (free), Cormac Woulfe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Ryan O’Donovan 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-2 ’45,0-2 frees), Conor Hanlon 0-4 (0-2 frees), Hugh Murphy 1-0, Darragh O’Mahony 0-3, Paddy O’Driscoll, Conor Daly 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Shane O’Connell (Fr Caseys) 

2. Eoin McGrath (Galbally), 3. Patrick Holian (Ballylanders), 4. Ruadhan O’Connor (Newcastle West – Captain)  

5. Sean Kilbridge (Fr Casey’s), 6. Aaron Neville (Newcastle West), 7. Cormac Woulfe (St Senans) 

8. Padhraic McMahon (Ballysteen), 9. Darragh Murray (Monaleen) 

10. Jamie Baynham (Monagea), 11. Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West), 12. Conall O’Duinn (Monaleen) 

13. Kyle Mullins (St Patricks), 14. Darragh Bridgeman (Mungret St Pauls), 15. David O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen) 

Subs: Shane O’Donoghue (Ballylanders) for Mullins (ht), Conor McGrath (Galtee Gaels) for McMahon (40), Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels) for O’Duinn (40), M Cremins (Newcastle West) for Kilbridge (47), Todd Donovan (Newcaslte West) for Bridgeman (52).  

Cork

1. Callum Dungan (Carrigaline) 

2. Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), 3. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 4. Dan Peet (Clonakilty) 

5. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet – Joint Captain), 6. Neil Lordan (Ballinora – Joint Captain) 7. Sean Brady (Ballygarvan) 

8. Kelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers), 9. Alan Walsh (Kanturk) 

10. Richie O’Sullivan (Newcestown), 11. Colin Walsh (Kanturk), 12. Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg) 

13. Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe), 14. Conor Hanlon (Buttevant), 15. Darragh O’Mahony (Ballincollig)

Subs: Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers) for O’Mahony (45), Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for O’Sullivan (48), Conor Daly (Clonakilty) for Murphy (52), Tadhg O’Donoghue (Carrig na bhFear) for Hanlon (53), Eoin Walsh (Cyda Rovers) for C Walsh (55), Fintan Fenner (Castletownbere) for Scannell (57).

Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare).

