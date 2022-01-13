Cork star Mark Keane departs AFL club Collingwood

Mark Keane celebrates his goal for Cork against Kerry in 2020.

Mark Keane celebrates his goal for Cork against Kerry in 2020.

MARK KEANE HAS departed AFL outfit Collingwood and is set to remain in Ireland, The42 understands.

The Cork man, who returned from Australia to play for his club Ballygiblin in the Munster club junior hurling final last Sunday, was due to return to Australia for pre-season but has instead opted to stay. He had one year left on his current contract.

Advertisement

Ballygiblin play in the All-Ireland club semi-final in two weeks against Fullen Gaels.

Keane famously returned during the 2020 AFL offseason and scored an extra-time goal to eliminate Kerry from the Munster Championship at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. He has also played Gaelic football for Mitchelstown during his career.

Before the end of the 2021 AFL campaign, he returned home with the approval of his club. Keane went on to play in the County Final before flying to Australia in November for pre-season training.

It is understood the Australian Rules club expected Keane to return this week.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The 21-year-old has played five games for the Melbourne-based outfit and had been earmarked as their future key defender. He joined the club in 2018, alongside Derry native Anton Tohill. Tohill turned down a one-year deal to return home at the end of last season.