This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Finn points the way as Cork make it four from four and remain on course for league final

The Rebels beat Mayo to stay top of the Division 1 table.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 6:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,467 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5028860
Cork star forward Orla Finn.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork star forward Orla Finn.
Cork star forward Orla Finn.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork 1-12

Mayo 1-4

Barry Murphy reports from Mallow

CORK MADE IT four wins out of four as Orla Finn’s seven-point tally gave them the edge against Mayo in the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 at Mallow.

With Finn and Aine O’Sullivan on song Cork, kept in touch after a strong Mayo start, while Libby Coppinger’s goal early in the second half kickstarted their powerful finish.

Cork made six changes from the side named during the week, but it mattered little as they went back to the top of the table and are on course to reach the final as they bid to retain their title.

Despite playing against the slight wind, Cork got off to the better start with Finn opening the scoring in the second minute and she doubled Cork’s advantage from a free with seven minutes played.

But from the re-start Mayo took the lead when a sweeping move up the field saw Mary McHale take on the Cork defence before setting up Lisa Cafferky for a goal.

Aine O’Sullivan had Cork back on level terms, but at this stage Mayo were dominating and McHale had them team in front after 17 minute with a great long distance point.

Finn soon had the sides level again, but seven minutes from the break, Mayo lost Roisin Durkin with a leg injury. They didn’t let it affect them, and Lisa Cafferky put them back in front, 1-2 to 0-4.

Cork were unlucky not to get a goal of their own when Melissa Duggan made a great run but Mayo keeper Aishling Tarpey got a touch to her shot to see it go out for a 45. Sinead Cafferky got the last score of the half to increase Mayo’s lead to 1-3 to 0-4, but there was still time for some drama.

First, Aine O’Sullivan was sent to the sin bin for Cork and she was soon followed by Maria Reilly for Mayo as both sides finished the half with 14 players.

CorkvMayo2 Aine O'Sullivan in action today.

Some readjustments in the Cork dressing-room at half-time saw a much improved performance from them after the break and now playing with the slight wind, they started to dominate.

They visibly upped their game, and four minutes in Aisling Hutchings had the Mayo lead down to one. With 36 minutes gone, Cork were in front when a brilliant one-two between Coppinger and Sadhbh O’Leary, saw the former find the back of the net, to make it 1-5 to 1-3.

Finn added two from frees, before Lisa Cafferky pointed from a free for Mayo, their only score of the half.

Cork continued to dominate, with Saoirse Noonan increasing their lead and two more frees from Finn had them 1-10 to 1-4 up, with four minutes left to play.

Two late scores from Aine O’Sullivan rounded off the scoring as Cork ran out deserving winners and move back to the top of the table.

Scorers for Cork: O Finn 0-7 (5f), A O’Sullivan 0-3, L Coppinger 1-0, A Hutchings 0-1, S Noonan 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: L Cafferky 1-2 (1f), M McHale 0-1, S Cafferky 0-1 (1f).

CORK: L Crowley; M Ambrose, S Kelly, A Kelleher; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, A O’Sullivan; O Farmer, B O’Sullivan, C McCarthy; L Coppinger, K Quirke, O Finn.

Subs: S O’Leary for C McCarthy (h-t), S Noonan for Quirke (39), L Cleary for Farmer (42), A O’Mahony for B O’Sullivan (52).

MAYO: A Tarpey; N O’Malley, N Moran, S Lally; É Ronayne, Ciara McManamon, Clodagh McManamon; R Durkin, S Cafferky; M Cannon, L Cafferky, M Reilly; E Brennan, N Gaughan, M McHale.

Subs: N Casey for Durkin, (23, inj), A Halligan for Casey (39), S Golden for Cannon (43), G O’Neill for Gaughan (46), L Reid for Brennan (51), J Cawley for McHale (52), N Ansbro for Ciara McManamon (58), N Casey for Lally (59).

Related Reads

01.03.20 Steede's goal helps Galway go clear at top of the table as Meath are relegated
01.03.20 McFadden and Ward hit the net as Donegal claim easy victory over Monaghan
01.03.20 O'Rourke hits brace as Cork just hold off Derry in six-goal Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash

Ref: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie