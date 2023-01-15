Sherlock inspires Cork to McGrath Cup final, penalty win for Derry in Dr McKenna Cup

Tom Maher / INPHO Down's Michéal Rooney and Derry's Shane McGuigan after the game. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Results

McGrath Cup

Cork 2-10 Clare 0-8

Munster hurling league

Clare 1-24 Waterford 2-19

Dr McKenna Cup

Down 3-9 Derry 1-15…Derry win 3-2 on penalties

Walsh Cup

Offaly 2-14 Wexford 1-20

Laois 2-21 Kilkenny 3-31

CORK BOOKED THEIR place in the McGrath Cup final with a victory over Clare this afternoon by eight points.

In a match that was switched to Quilty, John Cleary saw his team win out 2-10 to 0-8 to set up a pre-season final against Limerick on Wednesday 18 January at 7pm at a venue still to be confirmed.

Steven Sherlock inspired Cork with his return of 1-6, three points scored from frees, while his full-forward line colleagues Chris Óg Jones (1-1) and Brian Hurley (0-3) contributed the rest of Cork’s scoring tally. Keelan Sexton (0-3) and Eoin Cleary (0-2) provided Clare’s main source of scores from frees.

Cork were ahead 0-6 to 0-3 at the midway mark but Clare fought back to move within touching distance on the scoreboard at 0-8 to 0-6. But goals from St Finbarr’s player Sherlock in the 52nd minute and Iveleary forward Jones in the 67th minute, rounded off Cork’s win as they built on their opening pre-season success against Kerry.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Cork footballer Steven Sherlock. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere there was success for Clare in the Munster hurling league, as they defeated Waterford 1-24 to 2-19 in Ennis.

Aidan McCarthy was their top scorer with 0-10 while Mark Rodgers struck 0-4 and Aron Shanagher scored 1-1 for the Banner. Stephen Bennett tried to lead the way for Waterford with 1-8, while Michael Kiely weighed in with 1-3.

Clare’s second-half performance was the difference as they amassed 1-17 to help Brian Lohan’s team get the better of a Waterford side who had Davy Fitzgerald overseeing matters.

In the Dr McKenna Cup a penalty shootout was required before Derry saw off Down 3-2 in Páirc Esler in Newry.

The teams finished level at Down 3-9 Derry 1-15 at the close of the action before the shootout took place. The outcome will see Derry face Tyrone in next Saturday’s final, the teams having draw in Owenbeg last Wednesday night.

Down missed their first three penalties while Derry also missed two, but successful spot kicks from Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy and Conor Doherty propelled Rory Gallagher’s side into the final.

Niall Donnelly bagged two goals for Down with Ceilum Doherty also finding the net, while Cassidy raised Derry’s green flag. Niall Toner and McGuigan shot 0-5 apiece for the reigning Ulster champions.

The Walsh Cup action today saw victories in Round 2 for Wexford and Kilkenny.

More to follow…