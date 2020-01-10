McCarthy unveils Cork side to face Limerick in McGrath Cup final

CORK FOOTBALL BOSS Ronan McCarthy has brought back some experienced figures into his side for tomorrow’s McGrath Cup final against Limerick and also named four players from the 2019 All-Ireland U20 winning outfit.

Cork booked their place in the final with a victory over Tipperary last week with established figures returning to the starting side in defender Kevin Crowley, midfielder Ian Maguire and wing-forward Mattie Taylor. Ciaran Sheehan, who played his first game for Cork in six years in late December after a spell in Australia, has been named at centre-forward.

Cork have named six players from that team who overturned Tipperary. Sam Ryan, Sean Meehan and Cian Kiely start in defence, Thomas Clancy will play in midfield with Tadhg Corkery in action in attack along with Michael Hurley, who scored a hat-trick in that win over the Premier.

Meehan is one of four players named from Cork’s victorious U20 team with Paul Ring selected at corner-back and forward places handed out to Damien Gore and Cathal O’Mahony.

Limerick have yet to announce their team for the match which takes place tomorrow at the Gaelic Grounds at 5.30pm.

Cork

1. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

3. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

6. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam)

7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

10. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

11. Ciaran Sheehan (Éire Óg)

12. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

14. Cathal O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

15. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

16. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)

17. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

18. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

19. Sean White (Clonakilty)

20. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

21. Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh)

22. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

23. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

24. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!