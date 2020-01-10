This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McCarthy unveils Cork side to face Limerick in McGrath Cup final

The final of the pre-season football competition takes place tomorrow in the Gaelic Grounds.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 10 Jan 2020, 10:25 AM
1 hour ago 1,300 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4940762
Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK FOOTBALL BOSS Ronan McCarthy has brought back some experienced figures into his side for tomorrow’s McGrath Cup final against Limerick and also named four players from the 2019 All-Ireland U20 winning outfit.

Cork booked their place in the final with a victory over Tipperary last week with established figures returning to the starting side in defender Kevin Crowley, midfielder Ian Maguire and wing-forward Mattie Taylor. Ciaran Sheehan, who played his first game for Cork in six years in late December after a spell in Australia, has been named at centre-forward.

Cork have named six players from that team who overturned Tipperary. Sam Ryan, Sean Meehan and Cian Kiely start in defence, Thomas Clancy will play in midfield with Tadhg Corkery in action in attack along with Michael Hurley, who scored a hat-trick in that win over the Premier.

Meehan is one of four players named from Cork’s victorious U20 team with Paul Ring selected at corner-back and forward places handed out to Damien Gore and Cathal O’Mahony.

Limerick have yet to announce their team for the match which takes place tomorrow at the Gaelic Grounds at 5.30pm.

Cork

1. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)
3. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)
4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
6. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam)
7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
9. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

10. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)
11. Ciaran Sheehan (Éire Óg)
12. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)
14. Cathal O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)
15. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

16. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)
17. Peter Murphy (Bandon)
18. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
19. Sean White (Clonakilty)
20. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)
21. Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh)
22. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)
23. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
24. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

