Dublin: 12°C Monday 10 January 2022
All-Ireland hurling winner Cahalane in Cork senior football squad for McGrath Cup tie

Cork play Waterford tomorrow night in Páirc Uí Rinn.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 10 Jan 2022, 4:46 PM
29 minutes ago 942 Views 0 Comments
CORK’S TWO-TIME All-Ireland U20 hurling winner Jack Cahalane is a notable inclusion in the county’s senior football squad for their McGrath Cup game against Waterford tomorrow night.

jack-cahalane Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cahalane is one of the most highly-rated dual prospects after his exploits last year in both codes at U20 level. He collected All-Ireland medals in hurling twice last summer as the 2020 and 2021 finals were played, while also contributing to a Munster U20 football triumph.

In 2019, the Castlehaven player helped Cork win the All-Ireland minor football crown against Galway.  

jack-cahalane Jack Cahalane in action during the 2021 All-Ireland U20 hurling final. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With Sigerson Cup commitments and this being a pre-season competition, new Cork manager Keith Ricken has taken the opportunity to look at more players with just four named in this side – Sean Meehan, Cian Kiely, Joe Grimes and Brian Hurley -  that started in last Saturday’s victory over Clare in Miltown Malbay.

Amongst the inclusions are Kieran Histon in defence, who has won county senior medals in both codes with Imokilly and Nemo Rangers in recent years, and centre-forward Blake Murphy, who starred in Cork’s 2019 All-Ireland U20 success.

Throw-in for tomorrow night’s game is 7pm.

Cork

1. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)

2. Paudie Allen (Newmarket), 3. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), 4. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 6. Kieran Histon (Nemo Rangers), 7. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

8. Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), 9. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

10. Evan Cooke (Ballincollig), 11. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), 12. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

13. Aodhan Ó Luasa (Naomh Aban), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), 15. Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra)

Subs

16. Mícheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Kevin Cremin (Boherbue)

18. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

19. Michael O’Mahoney (Knocknagree)

20. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

21. John Kiely (Valley Rovers)

22. Ciaran O’Sullivan (Kilshannig)

23. Alan Walsh (Kanturk)

24. Fintan Finner (Castletownbere)

25. Colin Walsh (Kanturk)

26. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

