Cork get off to winning start against Meath with Taylor and Jones bagging goals

Cork 2-19

Meath 0-21

THE OPENING ROUND has been a fruitless stage in the league of late for the Cork footballers, but a strong second-half showing saw them change that pattern against Meath tonight.

Second-half goals from Mattie Taylor and the excellent Chris Óg Jones paved the way for their victory, as they repelled a late push from Meath.

More to follow…

Cork

1. Míchéal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’ Mahony (Knocknagree – captain), 4. Neil Lordan (Ballinora)

11. Seán Powter (Douglas), 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

8. Sean Walsh (Mitchelstown), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 12. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline),

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 14. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), 15. Sean McDonnell (Mallow)

Meath

1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)

3. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones), 2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

17. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany), 5. Seán Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciarán Caulfield (Trim)

8. Jack Flynn (Ratoath), 9. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore-Ashbourne)

20. Keith Curtis (Rathkenny), 11. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna), 12. Jack Kinlough (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars, Cavan), 14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – captain)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)