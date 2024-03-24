Cork drop to Division 2 for first time since 2003 after 10-point loss to Meath

Meath 2-14

Cork 1-7

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Páirc Tailteann

CORK WERE RELEGATED from Division 1 of the Lidl NFL when they suffered a 10-point defeat to Meath in Páirc Tailteann.

The Rebel County will now play in Division 2 of the league next season for the first time since 2003.

Emma Duggan kicked over two fine points for the home side inside the opening two minutes. Cork were twice in the opposition half in the early minutes but gave away the ball cheaply when in possession.

Emma Cleary kicked over a free for Cork in the sixth minute. Megan Thynne restored Meath’s two point advantage in the 9th minute. The Royal County dominated play but their shot selection was poor and they were unable to extend their lead. During the first half they kicked eight wides.

Cleary fired over another free in the 23rd minute but that was cancelled out by an excellent Marion Farrelly point.

A poor Meath kick-out was picked up by Lydia McDonagh in the 25th minute, she passed to Sadhbh O’Leary who found the bottom corner of the net. It was the first time the Rebels were ahead.

A fine Máire O’Callaghan put Cork ahead by two in the 30th minute but Aisling McCabe cut the deficit to one going in at the break at 1-4 to 0-6.

Three minutes into the second half Cork had a chance to extend their lead after Daire Kiely was fouled for a penalty, but her spot-kick was saved by Meath keeper Robyn Murray. Within two minutes Meath were ahead by three; a free from Duggan and a goal from Shelly Melia.

Two excellent points from Marion Farrelly put Meath ahead by five in the 44th minute. Cork’s first score of the second half had come before through a pointed free from substitute Éabha O’Donovan.

The lead could’ve been more in the 47th minute but Farrelly was unfortunate to see her powerful effort hit the crossbar. Duggan’s effort was pushed over the bar by Melissa Duggan two minutes later as it looked like Meath would get their second goal.

Meath were to raise the green flag again in the 57th minute when Farrelly finished to the net. Substitute Ailbhe Leary sealed a fine win with a point in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Waterford remain in serious relegation trouble from the top flight of the Lidl NFL after going down by 2-9 to 2-6 to Liam McHale’s Mayo in Ballina.

Mayo’s inability to close out the game kept Waterford in contention, as the Connacht champions saw their lead narrow from five points, to two, before they eventually prevailed by three.

The remaining game in Division 1 between Galway and Waterford, which was postponed last week because of weather, will now decide which of these two make the drop from the top flight with Cork.

Scorers for Meath: E Duggan 0-7 (2f), M Farrelly 1-3, S Melia 1-0, K Newe, M Thynne, A McCabe, A O’Leary 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: S O’Leary 1-0, E Cleary (2fs), A O’Leary 0-2 each, S Leahy, M O’Callaghan, É O’Donovan (1f) 0-1 each.

MEATH: R Murray; A Sheridan, M.K. Lynch, N Troy; K Kealy, L Young, K Newe; M O’Shaughnessy, E Moyles; M Thynne, S Melia, A McCabe; E Duggan, N Gallogly, M Farrelly.

Subs: A Cleary for Kealy (40), O Gore for Moyles (52), A Leahy for Thynne (55), A Leahy for McCabe, C Doherty for Farrelly and R Casserly for Melia (56), A O’Leary for Duggan (60), C Lawlor for Troy and O Gore for Young (60+3)

CORK: S Murphy; M Duggan. S McGoldrick, E Twomey; L O’Mahony, S Leahy, K O’Driscoll; M O’Callaghan, A O’Mahony; E Cleary, D Kiely, A McDonagh, K Smith, L McDonagh, S O’Leary.

Subs: C Richmond for Murphy, A Healy for S McGoldrick and É O’Donovan for L McDonagh (ht), L Coppinger for A O’Mahony (37), E Hurley for Smith and B Smith for Kiely (43), K Redmond for O’Leary and A Ryan for Twomey (53), N O’Mahony for L O’Mahony (55), D Kinirhy for E Cleary (60)

Referee: Anthony Marron (Monaghan)

With reporting by Oisín McGovern

