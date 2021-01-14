All-Ireland senior winner joins new Cork minor football management

CORK GAA HAS today confirmed the management teams for its minor football and hurling sides.

Following a recommendation from an appointments committee, Cork’s County Executive have rubber-stamped Michael O’Brien as manager, along with selectors Daniel Cronin, Gary Sheehan, Martin O’Brien, Donncha O’Connor and the recently appointed Bobbie O’Dwyer for a two-year term.

Ballydesmond club man O’Connor was an All-Ireland senior title winner with the Rebels in 2010. The long-serving forward brought his inter-county career to an end in July 2018, following the championship defeat to Tyrone.

As first announced back in October 2019, Noel Furlong takes over as Cork’s minor hurling manager from Dónal Óg Cusack, who completed his one-year term in 2020.

David Dorgan, Ger O’Regan, Niall McCarthy and Wesley O’Brien join as selectors on a management team that has been approved for one year.