BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 14 January 2021
Advertisement

All-Ireland senior winner joins new Cork minor football management

Donncha O’Connor comes on board as selector, while appointments have also been announced for the Rebels’ minor hurling management team.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,602 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5324781
O'Connor retired from inter-county football in 2018.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
O'Connor retired from inter-county football in 2018.
O'Connor retired from inter-county football in 2018.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

CORK GAA HAS today confirmed the management teams for its minor football and hurling sides. 

Following a recommendation from an appointments committee, Cork’s County Executive have rubber-stamped Michael O’Brien as manager, along with selectors Daniel Cronin, Gary Sheehan, Martin O’Brien, Donncha O’Connor and the recently appointed Bobbie O’Dwyer for a two-year term. 

Ballydesmond club man O’Connor was an All-Ireland senior title winner with the Rebels in 2010. The long-serving forward brought his inter-county career to an end in July 2018, following the championship defeat to Tyrone.  

As first announced back in October 2019, Noel Furlong takes over as Cork’s minor hurling manager from Dónal Óg Cusack, who completed his one-year term in 2020.

David Dorgan, Ger O’Regan, Niall McCarthy and Wesley O’Brien join as selectors on a management team that has been approved for one year. 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie