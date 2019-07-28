Cork set up All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo after 12-point win over Monaghan

Cork 3-19

Monaghan 2-10

Declan Rooney reports from Tullamore

CORK WILL PLAY Mayo in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football semi-final as first half goals from Conor Corbett and Michael O’Neill helped them past Monaghan at O’Connor Park.

Liam McDonald scored two second-half penalties for Monaghan, who threatened to stage a memorable comeback win, but Patrick Campbell rolled a late goal to secure the victory for Cork.

For most of the first half it seemed as if this game would to and fro as the sides exchanged points until the 25th minute but when Cork hit back to back goals they opened out a healthy lead.

From the start the scoring chances flowed heavily at O’Connor Park, and only a full length block by Daniel Peet denied Liam McDonald a goal after 30 seconds. In the next attack it was Cork that opened the scoring when Patrick Campbell kicked a free.

Diarmuid Marron scored Monaghan’s first before Michael O’Neill shot from distance just crept over the crossbar to restore Cork’s lead.

There was some excellent shooting from both teams in that first 20 minutes with points from Darragh Cashman and Conor Corbett the standout scores for Cork, while Darragh Dempsey and Eoin Duffy kicked excellent points in that time for Monaghan.

But the big score arrived three minutes from the break when Corbett forced a turnover near half way and then popped up again later in the move to lay on a goal for O’Neill.

Less than a minute later Cork fired their second goal, which was finished off by Corbett following a quick free from Hugh Murphy.

Monaghan trailed by eight points at that stage and could have folded, but Jason Irwin and Dempsey maintained their interest with the last scores of the half, which Cork led on a 2-8 to 0-8 scoreline.

Monaghan seemed to be on the way to the dream start to the second-half, but just like he did in the opening minute of the game, Cork corner-back Peet pulled off a remarkable blockdown to deny McDonald a goal after 31 minutes.

Cork added points from Keelan Scannell and full-back Daniel Linehan – Peet was in the thick of the build-up here too – but seven minutes after the restart a foot-block from Jack Lawton resulted in a Monaghan penalty, which was well converted by McDonald to make it 2-10 to 1-8.

Linehan roamed forward for his second point soon after for Cork, but he was soon harshly penalised at the other end for his team’s second footblock of the game, which McDonald again scored to close the gap to two points with 13 minutes remaining.

But Cork were not to be denied as substitute Ryan O’Donovan added a couple of quick points, while Campbell rounded off a fine performance with a late goal to wrap up the victory.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Campbell 1-5 (0-5f), Michael O’Neill 1-3 (0-2f), Conor Corbett 1-3 (0-2f), Ryan O’Donovan 0-3 (0-1f), Daniel Linehan 0-2, Darragh Cashman 0-1, Keelan Scannell 0-1, Adam Walsh Murphy 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: Liam McDonald 2-0 (2-0 pen), Darragh Dempsey 0-4, Jason Irwin 0-3 (2f), Diarmuid Marron 0-1, Eoin Duffy 0-1, Aodhan Brennan 0-1.

Cork

1. Cian O’ Leary (Douglas)

7. Joseph O’Shea (Urhan)

6. Neil Lordan (Ballinora)

4. Daniel Peet (Clonakilty)

5. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)

3. Daniel Linehan (Castlemagner)

2. Adam Walsh Murphy (Valley Rovers)

8. Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers)

12. Eoghan Nash (Douglas)

10. Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg)

14. Patrick Campbell (Nemo Rangers)

9. Keelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers)

13. Michael O’Neill (Buttevant)

15. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven)

11. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers – captain)

Subs

22. Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe) for O’Neill (37)

23. Keith O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for Cahalane (55)

17. Sean Andrews (Shamrocks) for Cashman (59)

20. Luke Murphy (Cullen) for Walsh Murphy (62)

19. Tadhg O’Donoghue (Carrignavar) for Campbell (65)

Monaghan

1. Joe Kirk (Magheracloone)

2. Cian Maguire (Truagh Gaels)

6. Eoin Duffy (Latton O’Rahilly)

3. Ronan Boyle (Truagh Gaels)

5. Kyle Connolly (Cill Éanna)

4. Shane Hanratty (Inniskeen)

7. Shane Slevin (Latton O’Rahilly)

8. Conor McKiernan (Oram)

11. Karl Gallagher (Emyvale)

10. Diarmuid Marron (Corduff)

15. Liam McDonald (Donaghmoyne)

14. Jason Irwin (Oram – captain)

9. Darragh Treanor (Tyholland)

13. Darragh Dempsey (Latton O’Rahilly)

12. Michael Hamill (Emyvale)

Subs

23. Michael Coyle (Latton O’Rahilly) for Marron (half-time)

22. Ali Stewart (Emmyvale) for Slevin (44)

19. David Kerley (Donaghmoyne) for McKernan (44)

17. Aodhan Brennan (Drumhowan) for Stewart (55)

21. Daniel McCahey (Magheracloone) for Maguire (57)

18. Declan Courtney (Donaghmoyne) for Hamill (64)

Referee: Liam Devenny (Mayo)

