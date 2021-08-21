Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork power to first minor title in 20 years with emphatic win over Galway

Noel Furlong’s side proved far too strong for the reigning champions in Thurles.

By John Fallon Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 8:52 PM
Galway's Joshua Ryan and William Buckley of Cork.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork 1-23

Galway 0-12

John Fallon reports from Semple Stadium

CORK CAPTURED THEIR first All-Ireland minor title in 20 years to keep their treble hopes alive as they proved far too strong for reigning champions Galway in Thurles.

Galway, who won a record four-in-a-row just last month, just had no answer to Cork’s power as they surrendered their crown to an impressive Rebels side.

Cork, having opted to play with the breeze, led by 0-9 to 0-4 at the first water break with both midfielders Mikey Finn and Cillian Tobin scoring along with four of the six forwards.

Galway kept in touch with a couple of frees from Rory Burke and good efforts from play from Michéal Power and wing-back Dylan Dunne.

William Buckley got his second point of the match on the resumption and corner-back Darragh O’Sullivan also scored his second point of the match to extend their lead to 0-11 to 0-4 after 18 minutes.

They pushed that lead out to 0-16 to 0-7 by the interval with nine different players hitting the target for the Rebels as they made the most of their excellent use of the ball and strong running.

anthony-keady-and-darragh-osullivan Galway’s Anthony Keady and Darragh O’Sullivan of Cork. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Jack Leahy extended Cork’s lead with a point within a minute of the restart and then Eoin O’Leary set up David Cremin and he finished low to the net to make it 1-17 to 0-7.

Two more points from Burke and one from Darren Shaughnessy reduced the deficit but Cork led by 1-19 to 0-10 at the second water.

All that remained to be decided was the margin of victory as Cork eased their way to their 19th minor title and keep their treble hopes very much alive.

Scorers:

Cork: Jack Leahy 0-7 (3f), David Cremin 1-2, Diarmuid Healy 0-4, William Buckley 0-3, Mikey Finn 0-2 (1 sideline) Darragh O’Sullivan 0-2, Eoin O’Leary 0-1, Ben O’Connor 0-1, Cillian Tobin 0-1.

Galway: Rory Burke 0-5 (4f), Micheal Power 0-4, Darren Shaughnessy 0-2, Dylan Dunne 0-1.

Cork:

1 Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s)

2 Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), 3 Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), 4 James Byrne (Ballinora)

5 James Dwyer (Ballincollig), 6 Ben O’Connor (St Finbarrs), 7 Timmy Wilk (Cobh)

8 Mikey Finn (Midleton), 9 Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers)

10 Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11 Ben Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), 12 David Cremin (Midleton)

15 William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 14 Jack Leahy (Dungourney), 13 Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers)

Substitutes:

22 Adam Walsh (Bride Rovers) for Nyhan (half-time)

24 Rory Sheahan (Kanturk) for Wilk (45-46)

24 Sheahan for Dwyer (53)

21 Oran O’Regan (Erins Own) for Cremin (55)

18 Kyle Wallace (St Catherine’s) for Tobin (58)

20 Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig) for O’Leary (59)

Galway:

1 Darragh Walsh (Turloughmore)

4 Joshua O’Connor (Kinvara), 3 Tiernán Leen (Craughwell), 2 Matthew Tarpey (Turloughmore)

5 Dylan Dunne (Clarinbridge), 6 Diarmuid Davoren (Moycullen), 7 Nathan Gill (Gort)

8 Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge), 9 Conor Lawless (Athenry)

10 Darren Shaughnessy (Loughrea), 11 Michéal Power (Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry), 14 Darragh Neary (Castlegar)

13 John Cosgrove (Sarsfields), 12 Rory Burke (Oranmore/Maree), 15 Oisin Lohan (Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough)

Substitutes:

23 Matthew O’Connor (Balinderreen) for Ryan (36)

17 Cillian Whelan (Turloughmore) for Lawless (37)

20 Anthony Keady (Oranmore/Maree) for Cosgrove (38)

24 Cian Donoghue (Clarinbridge) for Lohan (47)

18 Conor Headd (StThomas’) for Dunne (57)

Referee: Colum Cunning (Antrim)

 
