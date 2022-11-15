New Cork minor ladies football manager confirmed

THE NEW CORK minor ladies football manager has been confirmed.

Jamie Cronin of the Ballinora club will succeed All-Ireland-winning boss Joe Carroll in the role.

Cork LGFA announced on Monday that Cronin’s appointment, along with Ballygarvan’s Kieran O’Shea as U16 manager and JJ Deasy of Ibane Ladies as U14 manager, had been ratified two weeks previously at a county board meeting on 1 November.

The42 first reported that outgoing minor manager Carroll was informed by email that he would not be re-appointed for the 2023 season.

The Macroom clubman, who had been in place since 2020 and steered the team to back-to-back Munster crowns in 2021 and 2022 ahead of their All-Ireland success in August, explained how he was ‘at a loss’ following the process.

