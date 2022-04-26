Cork bring in senior defender and schools rugby star for Munster U20 semi-final

CORK HAVE BROUGHT senior defender Daire O’Leary and schools rugby star Ben O’Connor into their starting team for tomorrow night’s Munster U20 semi-final against Tipperary.

Daire O'Leary and Ben O'Connor.

O’Leary, who went off injured at half-time of the senior league semi-final against Kilkenny in March, returns to action as he is selected at full-back. O’Connor has been absent to date in the U20 campaign due to Ireland rugby commitments in France, but comes into the team at wing-back.

Both players look set to strengthen Cork’s defensive options with O’Leary part of the All-Ireland U20 victories last year, while O’Connor captained the Cork minor team to All-Ireland glory.

In total Cork have made six changes from last week’s group loss to Limerick with Cathal McCarthy named at midfield and three additions to the attack in Sean Walsh, Colin Walsh, who played in last night’s Munster U20 football final, and Daniel Hogan.

The players to make way are Darragh O’Sullivan, Kevin Lyons, Michael Mullins, Denis McSweeney, Eoin O’Leary and Diarmuid Healy. Cork also include Darragh Flynn, an All-Ireland U20 winner last year, amongst their substitutes after he has been injured recently.

Opponents Tipperary make one change for the game in Semple Stadium with Conor McKelvey coming into the defence as Conor O’Brien makes way. The games throws in at 7.30pm and is live on TG4.

Tipperary manager Brendan Cummins. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The other semi-final sees Waterford travel to the Gaelic Grounds to face Limerick at 7pm. Waterford qualified for the last four stage with a win over Kerry in Tralee last week.

Cian Troy comes into their team in goal, Josh Fitzgerald is introduced at corner-back and Conor Berry is selected at corner-forward as they make three changes. Mark Kilgannon, Jack Ó Floinn and Jake Foley are the players who make way.

Cork

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

2. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 3. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), 4. Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton)

5. Ben O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), 6. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 7. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)

8. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), 9. Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields)

10. Brian Keating (Ballincollig), 11. Sean Walsh (Carrigtwohill), 12. Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s)

13. Colin Walsh (Kanturk), 14. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields), 15. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s – captain)

Subs

16. Cathal Wilson (Newcestown)

17. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig)

18. Culann Geary (Youghal)

19. Evan Cullinane (Ballinhassig)

20. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)

21. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

22. Mark Howell (Douglas)

23. Denis McSweeney (Blarney)

24. Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers)

Tipperary

1. Paidi Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

2. Conor Cadell (JK Brackens), 3. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)

8. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. John Campion (Drom & Inch),

10. Ed Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), 11. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s), 12. Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkery-Borris), 14. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), 15. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

16. Jason O’Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

17. Tony Cahill (Drom-Inch)

18. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

19. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha)

20. Josh Keller (Nenagh Éire Óg)

21. Sean Kenneally (Moneygall)

22. James Morris (St Mary’s)

23. Conor O’Brien (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone)

24. Conor Ryan (Borrisokane)

Waterford

1. Cian Troy (Ballygunner)

2. Colin Foley (Abbeyside), 3. Rory Furlong (Ballygunner), 4. Josh Fitzgerald (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

5. Joe Booth (Colligan), 6. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 7. Ronan Power (Ballygunner – captain)

8. Seamus Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty), 9. Willie Beresford (Abbeyside)

10. Aaron Ryan (Fourmilewater), 11. Seanie Callaghan (Abbeyside), 12. Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater)

13. Conor Berry (Ballygunner), 14. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), 15. Padraig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

Subs