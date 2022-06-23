Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 23 June 2022
Advertisement

Cork name team for All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin

John Cleary’s starting XV remains unchanged from the side that defeated Limerick.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 10:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,138 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5798676
John Cleary (file pic).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
John Cleary (file pic).
John Cleary (file pic).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

CORK FOOTBALLERS have announced their team to face Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final on Saturday (throw-in: 6pm).

John Cleary’s starting XV remains unchanged from the side that defeated Limerick earlier this month, but joint captain Sean Meehan is among the substitutes after recovering from injury quicker than expected.

Luke Fahy also makes the bench, while Tadhg Corkery and Mark Cronin miss out.

The winners of the match will set up a semi-final with the victors from the Kerry-Mayo encounter that takes place on Sunday (throw-in: 4pm) at Croke Park. 

Cork team:

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)
3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
4. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5. John Cooper (Éire Óg)
6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra)
11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
12. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

13. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)
14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Joint Captain
15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs:

16. Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)
17. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)
18. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam) Joint Captain
19. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)
20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
21. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)
22. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)
23. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven)
24. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)
25. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)
26. Blake Murphy (St Vincents)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie