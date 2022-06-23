Cork name team for All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin

CORK FOOTBALLERS have announced their team to face Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final on Saturday (throw-in: 6pm).

John Cleary’s starting XV remains unchanged from the side that defeated Limerick earlier this month, but joint captain Sean Meehan is among the substitutes after recovering from injury quicker than expected.

Luke Fahy also makes the bench, while Tadhg Corkery and Mark Cronin miss out.

The winners of the match will set up a semi-final with the victors from the Kerry-Mayo encounter that takes place on Sunday (throw-in: 4pm) at Croke Park.

Cork team:

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)

3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

4. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5. John Cooper (Éire Óg)

6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra)

11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

12. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Joint Captain

15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs:

16. Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)

17. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

18. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam) Joint Captain

19. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

21. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

22. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

23. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven)

24. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

25. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

26. Blake Murphy (St Vincents)