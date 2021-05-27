BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 27 May 2021
Cork make one change for crunch tie with Clare

The sides will meet this Sunday afternoon in Ennis.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 27 May 2021, 9:13 PM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
CORK HAVE MADE one change to the side that defeated Laois as they prepare to face Clare in their crucial Division 2 South clash this Sunday [throw-in, 1.45pm - TG4].

Tadhg Corkery has been named to start at wing-back as Kevin O’Donovan drops to bench.

Sean Meehan and Mattie Taylor complete the half-back line while Ian Maguire and Paul Walsh pair up at midfield.

Sean White an Ruairi Deane, who both scored goals in last weekend’s win over Laois, have been retained in attack, as John O’Rourke, Ciaran Sheehan and Luke Connolly have been selected in the full-forward line once again.

Cathail O’Mahony and Brian Hurley have returned to the squad after missing the Laois game.

Liam O’Donovan is also named among the subsitutes. He impressed in his debut season in 2019 but was forced to miss the 2020 campaign with a torn cruciate.

Cork’s win against Laois eases their relegation fears somewhat but they will more than likely still need a win against Clare to avoid a relegation playoff.

Cork

1. Mícheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)
3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra)
6. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
9. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Sean White (Clonakilty)
11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
12. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
14. Ciaran Sheehan (Éire Óg)
15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Subs:

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)
17. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)
18. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
19. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)
20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
21. Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh)
22. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)
23. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
24. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)
25. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)
26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Sinead Farrell
