Late points see Cork survive in Division 2 as Offaly relegated in Tullamore drama

Cork 1-21

Offaly 1-20

CORK RESCUED THEIR season this afternoon with late points to defeat Offaly, avoid relegation from Division and ensure they will contest this year’s Sam Maguire Cup championship race.

In a dramatic tie in Tullamore, the hosts Offaly were pegged back in injury-time and they suffered relegation to Division 3, along with Down who Cork had defeated last week.

Cork only needed a draw to secure their safety but looked in trouble in the finale. They trailed by a point when Brian Hurley kicked a superb score in the 71st minute but a brilliant effort by Ruairi McNamee edged Offaly back ahead moments later, 1-20 to 1-19.

Then substitute Cian Kiely stepped up with a critical score from distance to tie the game once more and then as Offaly attempted to create an equaliser, they committed a technical foul with a pass back to goalkeeper Paddy Dunican. That allowed Cork’s top scorer Steven Sherlock, excellent throughout, to notch his ninth point of the afternoon and seal Cork’s win, along with the other advantages for their 2022 campaign.

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 0-9 (0-4f), Cathal O’Mahony 1-1, John O’Rourke 0-3, Brian Hurley 0-3 (0-1 mark), Colm O’Callaghan 0-2, Matthew Taylor 0-1, Blake Murphy 0-1, Cian Kiely 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly: Niall McNamee 0-7 (0-2f, 0-2 marks), Anton Sullivan 1-3 (1-0 pen), Bill Carroll 0-3, Ruairi McNamee 0-2, Johnny Moloney 0-1, Niall Darby 0-1, Cathal Flynn 0-1, Keith O’Neill 0-1, Paddy Dunican 0-1 (0-1f).

Cork

Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers)

Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

John Cooper (Éire Óg), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven – captain)

Subs

Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s) for McSweeney (48)

Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for Flahive (53)

Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for O’Mahony (53)

Brian Hartnett (Douglas) for Dineen (inj) (59)

Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys) for O’Rourke (70)

Offaly

Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks)

Kieran Dolan (Shamrocks), James Lalor (Raheen), Niall Darby (Rhode)

Lee Pearson (Edenderry), Declan Hogan (Tullamore), Colm Doyle (Clara)

Cathal Donoghue (Kilcormac-Killoughey), Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)

Dylan Hyland (Raheen), Ruairi McNamee (Rhode – captain), Bill Carroll (Cappincur)

Johnny Moloney (Tullamore), Niall McNamee (Rhode), Anton Sullivan (Rhode)

Subs

Cathal Flynn (Ferbane) for Pearson (inj) (23)

Keith O’Neill (Clonbullogue) for Donoghue (41)

Mark Abbott for Hyland (51)

Ciaran Donnelly (Bracknagh) for Doyle (55)

Bernard Allen (Tubber) for Sullivan (69)

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)