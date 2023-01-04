New Cork hurling boss Pat Ryan selects side to face Kerry in first game in charge

NEW CORK SENIOR hurling manager Pat Ryan has selected the team for his first competitive game in charge, as they take on Kerry tomorrow night.

Cork travel to Austin Stack Park in Tralee to face the Kingdom at 7pm in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

The selection is a mix of experience and youth. Captain Sean O’Donoghue, Niall O’Leary, Rob Downey, Conor Lehane and Shane Kingston all started in Cork’s last appearance when they were defeated by Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final last June. Alan Cadogan and Tommy O’Connell both came on as substitutes in that game.

Newcomers given the chance to impress include midfielders Ethan Twomey and Sam Quirke, both county senior club winners in the last two campaigns, and Midleton forward Cormac Beausang.

Declan Dalton, recalled to the Cork squad for the 2023 campaign is named at full-forward.

The subs bench includes some news faces in youngsters Cormac O’Brien, Brian O’Sullivan, Ben Cunningham and Colin Walsh.

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), 3. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Mark Keane (Ballygiblin), 6. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 7. Rob Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 9. Sam Quirke (Midleton)

10. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 11. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 12. Cormac Beausang (Midleton)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas), 14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs