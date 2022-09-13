Horgan not facing long lay-off after missing Cork club game with knee injury

CORK STAR PATRICK Horgan is not facing a long lay-off through injury despite missing club senior hurling championship action last Friday night with a knee problem.

Horgan was marked absent for Glen Rovers for the tie in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a major setback for the 2015 and 2016 champions as they lost out at the quarter-final stage against Newtownshandrum.

The42 understands that Horgan missed the game on Friday night due to a strained medial ligament and is not facing an extended period on the sidelines. He could have been in line to feature at the semi-final stage on the weekend of 24-25 September if Glen Rovers had progressed.

The 34-year-old sees his club run come to an earlier end this campaign after being central to Glen Rovers participation in the last three Cork senior hurling finals. Defeat was the outcome on each occasion for Glen Rovers with Horgan starring as he scored 2-35 (1-10 from play) across those three games.

The four-time All-Star and three-time Munster senior hurling winner has been a central figure for the Cork hurlers since his senior championship debut in 2008, becoming the top scorer in inter-county hurling history this summer.

He came off the bench to score 0-4 in June as Cork exited the 2022 championship race at the hands of Galway in a quarter-final tussle in Semple Stadium.

