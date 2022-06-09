Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 9 June 2022
Cork name Horgan on the bench with O'Mahony set to start against Antrim

The teams meet in Corrigan Park in Belfast on Saturday.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,624 Views 3 Comments
Cork's Tim O'Mahony and Patrick Horgan.
PATRICK HORGAN HAS been named on the bench for Cork’s All-Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-final against Antrim, with Tim O’Mahony brought in to start in attack.

Manager Kieran Kingston has made that sole change in the team he has announced for the game in Corrigan Park in Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

Horgan has been the star attacker in the Cork team over the past decade, a four-time All-Star winner and recently hit a milestone as he became the top scorer in the history of the hurling championship.

O’Mahony has been established as a wing-back in recent seasons but came off the bench to impress in attack towards the end of the Munster round-robin series, finding the net in the win last time out over Tipperary.

Cork have made one alteration to their replacements with Mark Keane named instead of Eoin Downey, who is exam-tied as he began his Leaving Cert this week.

Saturday’s game throws-in at 2pm and is available to livestream on GAAGO. The winners will advance to face Galway at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

Subs

  • 16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)
  • 17. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)
  • 18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) 
  • 19. Mark Keane (Ballygiblin)
  • 20. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
  • 21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
  • 22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
  • 23. Shane Barrett (Blarney)
  • 24. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
  • 25. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
  • 26. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

