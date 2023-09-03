Glen Rovers facing relegation play-off in Cork; De La Salle set Waterford showdown with Ballygunner

CORK HURLING GIANTS Glen Rovers face a fight to save their Premier Senior status after a two-point defeat to Bishopstown on Sunday sent them into this season’s relegation play-off.

The Glen have contested the county final in six of the last eight years, winning the club’s 26th and 27th titles in 2015 and 2016.

But now they will face a decider of a different kind when they play Kanturk with relegation on the line.

Patrick Horgan led the way with 1-13 for the Glen, but Brian Murray’s tally of 0-6 from play and late long-range frees from Bishopstown goalkeeper Conor Fitzpatrick were enough to edge a two-point win at Páirc Ui Rinn.

In Group A’s other game, 2021 champions Midleton clinched top spot and sealed automatic progression to the semi-finals with a five-point win over Blackrock, 0-23 to 0-18.

With Conor Lehane absent through injury, Midleton trailed the Rockies by two at the break, 0-14 to 0-12.

But they turned it around in the second half to book their place in the final, with Cormac Beausang (0-8) and Paul Haughney (0-4) leading the way.

Charleville topped Group B with a 2-18 to 0-21 win over already-qualified Douglas, while a late equaliser earned Erin’s Own a 1-19 to 2-16 draw against Fr O’Neills — and the vital point they needed to avoid the relegation play-off.

In Group C, Sarsfields — inspired by 2-10 from Aaron Myers — ran out 4-19 to 1-18 winners against Newtownshandrum to progress to the quarter-finals as group winners, while defending champions St Finbarr’s are also safely through, thanks to a 0-29 to 1-18 win against Kanturk.

Meanwhile in Waterford, De La Salle are through to their first county final since 2019 after a one-point win over local rivals Roanmore.

Reuben Halloran scored 0-10 for De La Salle, who also relied on a string of impressive saves from man of the match Shaun O’Brien in goal, but the first game in the redeveloped Walsh Park went down to the wire before Sean Carton hit the winning point.

De La Salle will have a chance to end their 11-year wait for a county title in next Sunday’s final, but face an ominous task with ten-in-a-row chasing Ballygunner lying in wait.

Waterford Senior Hurling Championship semi-final

De La Salle 0-19 Roanmore 0-18

Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship – Results

Group A:

Blackrock 0-18 Midleton 0-23

Glen Rovers 2-19 Bishopstown 2-21

Group B:

Douglas 0-21 Charleville 2-18

Erin’s Own 1-19 Fr O’Neills 2-16

Group C:

Newtownshandrum 1-18 Sarsfields 4-19

Kanturk 1-18 St Finbarrs 0-29

Quarter-finals

Charleville v St Finbarr’s

Sarsfields v Blackrock

Douglas v Imokilly

(Midleton qualify for semi-finals as top seeds)

Relegation final