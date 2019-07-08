Burke, O'Reilly and Browne involved as Preston ease to Cork City win

Cork City 0

Preston North End 2

PRESTON NORTH END continued their preparations for the new Championship season with a comfortable victory over Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Monday night, with Ireland internationals Graham Burke and Alan Browne involved for the visitors.

Goals in either half from Jayden Stockley and Josh Ginnelly saw the English outfit record a 2-0 win over their League of Ireland hosts for the second year running, while Cork-born Adam O’Reilly received a warm reception when he came off the bench.

Stockley gave Alex Neil’s side the lead six minutes before the break with a low finish into the bottom corner, before Ginnelly sealed the victory in the 85th minute, firing home after good work down the right from former Cork midfielder Browne.

Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson were part of Preston’s travelling squad but weren’t involved.

