Tuesday 2 February 2021
Cork boss Ronan McCarthy facing 12-week ban for training guidelines breach

Down manager Paddy Tally is reportedly facing the same suspension over a similar offence.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 1:38 PM
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
CORK SENIOR FOOTBALL manager Ronan McCarthy has been handed a 12-week ban for overseeing a training session in contravention of the GAA’s ban on collective activity.

The Irish Examiner first reported the news this morning, as well as a 12-week suspension for Down manager Paddy Tally for the same offence. Both counties will reportedly lose the home venue for at least one of their National League fixtures. 

The Cork senior footballers were filmed engaging in a collective, fitness exercise on a beach in Youghal last month, during a window which the GAA forbade collective inter-county training. 

The breach is of the GAA’s ban on winter training, rather than being a contravention of a Covid-specific rule.  

Indications are the GAA will not permit the resumption of collective training until later this month, with numerous timescales pushed back owing to the State’s ongoing Level Five response to a rise in cases of Covid-19. 

The GAA Championship draws, which were supposed to be taking place next week, have been postponed and won’t be held until collective training resumes. It’s understood that the National Leagues will not begin before the end of March, while the All-Ireland finals are more likely to take place in August rather than July, with the possibility of further delays.

With reporting by Fintan O’Toole and Emma Duffy

