Dublin: 5°C Saturday 10 April 2021
Cork manager McCarthy's appeal against 12-week ban is rejected by DRA

The suspension to the Cork manager was handed out for the team’s training session on a beach in Youghal in January.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 12:39 PM
24 minutes ago 367 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5405997
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK FOOTBALL BOSS Ronan McCarthy’s attempt to have his 12-week ban overturned has been rejected by the Disputes Resolution Authority

The independent DRA ruled that the GAA’s disciplinary groups were right in issuing the suspension to the Cork manager which was handed out for the team’s training session on a beach in Youghal in January. The session was a contravention of the GAA’s ban on collective activity.

A statement has been released by the DRA in the aftermath of last night’s hearing which took place remotely.  

The DRA, who have former Offaly hurler Rory Hanniffy as their secretary, did outline that the GAA’s CHC should have provided reasons why the length of the ban exceeded the minimum, the suspension remains in place as no ‘missaplication of rule or breach of fair procedures’ was proven.

McCarthy’s ban is set to expire before the start of Cork’s Division 2 south football league campaign in the middle of May.

The statement in full reads:

“An application to the DRA by Ronan McCarthy, challenging the decision of the Central Hearings Committee to impose a 12 week suspension for an infraction of Misconduct Considered to have Discredited the Association in breach of Rule 7.2 (e) T.O. 2020, which said decision had been upheld by the Central Appeals Committee, was heard remotely tonight by a DRA Tribunal comprised of Mr Rory Mulcahy SC, Mr Niall Cunningham and Ms Orlaith Mannion.

“Having considered detailed submissions from all parties, the Tribunal held that while the Central Hearings Committee had erred in failing to provide reasons for the imposition of a penalty in excess of the minimum set down in rule, the Claimant had failed to establish any misapplication of rule or breach of fair procedures by the Central Hearings Committee in their finding that the infraction had been proven.

“Therefore, the Tribunal dismissed the claim and the decision of the Central Hearings Committee stands.”

