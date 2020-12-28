Cork reappoint McCarthy for further two years

RONAN MCCARTHY HAS been reappointed as Cork senior football boss for a further two-year term, the Rebel County have confirmed.

McCarthy’s initial three-year term concluded after Cork’s Munster final defeat to Tpperary and he will now stay in place until the end of the 2022 season.

McCarthy has added two new selectors to his backroom team — John Hayes (Carbery Rangers) and Bobbie O Dywer (Macroom). Ballinora’s Gary O’Halloran has stepped back from his role as selector due to family commitments.

Former Kildare manager Cian O’Neill will remain on board as coach, in addition to selector Sean Hayes.

“As we all hope for a return to the top table of senior inter-county football in the near future, on behalf of the board I wish to again recognise the incredible contribution of all involved, in particular Ronan, ahead of what we hope will be a productive two years,” said Cork county committee chairperson Marc Seehan.