BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Monday 28 December 2020
Advertisement

Cork reappoint McCarthy for further two years

Ronan McCarthy has brought two new selectors on board.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 28 Dec 2020, 4:56 PM
40 minutes ago 1,245 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5312025
Cork boss Ronan McCarthy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork boss Ronan McCarthy.
Cork boss Ronan McCarthy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

RONAN MCCARTHY HAS been reappointed as Cork senior football boss for a further two-year term, the Rebel County have confirmed. 

McCarthy’s initial three-year term concluded after Cork’s Munster final defeat to Tpperary and he will now stay in place until the end of the 2022 season.

McCarthy has added two new selectors to his backroom team — John Hayes (Carbery Rangers) and Bobbie O Dywer (Macroom). Ballinora’s Gary O’Halloran has stepped back from his role as selector due to family commitments. 

Former Kildare manager Cian O’Neill will remain on board as coach, in addition to selector Sean Hayes.

“As we all hope for a return to the top table of senior inter-county football in the near future, on behalf of the board I wish to again recognise the incredible contribution of all involved, in particular Ronan, ahead of what we hope will be a productive two years,” said Cork county committee chairperson Marc Seehan.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie