Champions discover opponents as 2021 Cork senior club championship draws are made

REIGNING CORK SENIOR hurling kingpins Blackrock will take on last year’s semi-finalists Erins Own after this evening’s draw for the 2021 club championships in the county.

On the day that adult club players received the green light to resume training in pods of 15 from Monday 10 May and can play games from Monday 7 June, the championship draws for the year ahead took place in Cork.

In the hurling Blackrock, who ended an 18-year wait last October for senior hurling glory, will meet Erins Own along with city rivals St Finbarr’s and last year’s senior A winners Charleville in their group.

Last year’s beaten finalists Glen Rovers will take on Douglas, Newtownshandrum, Bishopstown.

The remaining group will feature the East Cork trio of Sarsfields, Midleton and Carrigtwohill – who won five counties between them in the 2010-2014 period – and city team Na Piarsaigh.

In the football, last year’s premier senior final is still to be played but the two sides in contention, Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers, do know who they will take on in the group stages this year.



Castlehaven will meet fellow West Cork teams Carbery Rangers and Newcestown, along with the winners of the senior A final involving Éire Óg and Mallow, that is still an outstanding fixture.

Nemo Rangers will face Valley Rovers, Douglas and Carrigaline. Then it’s 2018 champions St Finbarr’s up against Ballincollig, Clonakilty and Ilen Rovers in the remaining group.

2021 Cork Championship Draws

Premier Senior Football

Group A – Nemo Rangers, Valley Rovers, Douglas, Carrigaline.

Group B – Castlehaven, Newcestown, Carbery Rangers, Mallow/Éire Óg.

Group C – St Finbarr’s, Ballincollig, Clonakilty, Ilen Rovers.

Premier Senior Hurling

Group A – Glen Rovers, Douglas, Newtownshandrum, Bishopstown.

Group B – Sarsfields, Na Piarsaigh, Midleton, Carrigtwohill.

Group C – Blackrock, Erins Own, St Finbarr’s, Charleville.

Senior A Football

Group A – O’Donovan Rossa, Bandon, Béal Áth An Ghaorthaidh, Dohenys.

Group B – Bishopstown, St Michael’s, Kiskeam, Winner Knocknagree/Kanturk.

Group C – Fermoy, Loser Mallow/Éire Óg, Clyda Rovers, Bantry Blues.

Senior A Hurling

Group A – Kanturk, Bandon, Fermoy, Blarney.

Group B – Ballyhea, Bride Rovers, Ballymartle, Mallow.

Group C – Fr O’Neill’s, Newcestown, Cloyne, Killeagh.

