This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Recent county champions off to winning start as Cork senior football action resumes

St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers both claimed victories in their championship openers tonight.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 24 Jul 2020, 9:02 PM
22 minutes ago 706 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5159384

JUST SHY OF 20 weeks later, the doors of Pairc Uí Rinn were opened again and competitive action returned.

Cork’s All-Ireland camogie winners faced off against Kilkenny in early March before the countrywide stadium shut down. 

Over four months on senior football club action marked the comeback on Leeside, the 2018 champions handing off the 2014 kingpins with St Finbarr’s good value for their 1-13 to 0-10 success against Ballincollig.

Cork Premier SFC

Results

  • Group 1: St Finbarr’s 1-13 Ballincollig 0-10
  • Group 3: Nemo Rangers 3-8 Valley Rovers 1-9

It’s seven days since the competitive GAA club fare resurfaced, five counties got the ball rolling with their senior exchanges last weekend, but the next few days is when the schedule intensifies with a packed programme of fixtures around the country.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Cork are ushering in a new group stage format this year. The sense of change with a late July start magnified further by a different structure for club outfits to get accustomed to.

First night out and it was a positive outcome for St Finbarr’s by a six-point margin, just as it was elsewhere for the reigning title holders Nemo Rangers as they picked off three goals in Cloughduv to fashion a five-point victory over Valley Rovers.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie