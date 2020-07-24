Recent county champions off to winning start as Cork senior football action resumes

JUST SHY OF 20 weeks later, the doors of Pairc Uí Rinn were opened again and competitive action returned.

Cork’s All-Ireland camogie winners faced off against Kilkenny in early March before the countrywide stadium shut down.

Over four months on senior football club action marked the comeback on Leeside, the 2018 champions handing off the 2014 kingpins with St Finbarr’s good value for their 1-13 to 0-10 success against Ballincollig.

Cork Premier SFC

Results

Group 1: St Finbarr’s 1-13 Ballincollig 0-10

Group 3: Nemo Rangers 3-8 Valley Rovers 1-9

It’s seven days since the competitive GAA club fare resurfaced, five counties got the ball rolling with their senior exchanges last weekend, but the next few days is when the schedule intensifies with a packed programme of fixtures around the country.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Cork are ushering in a new group stage format this year. The sense of change with a late July start magnified further by a different structure for club outfits to get accustomed to.

First night out and it was a positive outcome for St Finbarr’s by a six-point margin, just as it was elsewhere for the reigning title holders Nemo Rangers as they picked off three goals in Cloughduv to fashion a five-point victory over Valley Rovers.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!