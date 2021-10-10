Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 10 October 2021
Connolly hits 2-9 and Horgan fires 2-13 as last year's Cork finalists book quarter-final places

Blackrock and Glen Rovers are back in the knockout stages on Leeside.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 4:24 PM
15 minutes ago 640 Views 1 Comment
Blackrock's Alan Connolly and Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan.
Image: INPHO
Blackrock's Alan Connolly and Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan.
Blackrock's Alan Connolly and Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan.
Image: INPHO

CORK FORWARDS PROVED key today in propelling last year’s finalists Blackrock and Glen Rovers into the quarter-finals of the county premier senior hurling championship today.

Alan Connolly shot 2-9, with 2-6 of that tally arriving in the second half as Blackrock defeated St Finbarr’s 3-22 to 0-21 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. St Finbarr’s were squeezed out of Group C after Erins Own hit a late point to draw 1-23 to 2-20 against Charleville, to ensure they grabbed a place in the knockout stages.

Elsewhere in Group A, Patrick Horgan was the scoring hero for Glen Rovers with his return of 2-13 helping them edge out Newtownshandrum by 2-20 to 2-19. That pushed Glen Rovers into second place with Newtown exiting. Douglas had already qualified but clinched their third group success by 0-20 to 1-10 against Bishopstown.

In Group C, the clash of Sarsfields against Midleton determined who would advance straight to the semi-finals with both already assured of places in the knockout stages. Sarsfields ran out comfortable winners by 3-21 to 2-14 in Páirc Uí Rinn while the other game in that group saw Na Piarsaigh preserve their senior status thanks to their 0-21 to 0-16 success over Carrigtwohill.

The battle to avoid the drop will now be contested by Carrigtwohill and Charleville.

Cork Premier Senior Hurling Fixtures

Quarter-finals

  • Douglas v Blackrock
  • Erins Own v Midleton
  • Glen Rovers v Imokilly

Semi-final

  • Sarsfields bye

Relegation final

  • Carrigtwohill v Charleville

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

