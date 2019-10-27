Connolly nets on the double as Nemo claim 21st Cork SFC title

Nemo Rangers 2-8

Duhallow 0-10

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

NEMO RANGERS LAID strong first-half foundations as they claimed a 21st Cork SFC title, overcoming Duhallow before 4,610 people at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday afternoon.

A pair of Luke Connolly goals helped the city side to a 2-6 to 0-2 half-time lead, but they found themselves restricted to just two points in the second half as the north-western divisional side ate into the lead. However, a goal remained elusive for Duhallow and they couldn’t come closer than four points, condemning them to a second straight final defeat.

Nemo began well with early points for Mark Conin and Connolly while the latter was wide with a goal chance. Having taken time to settle, Duhallow levelled through Kevin Cremin and Donncha O’Connor but that proved to be the entirety of their first-half output.

Nemo pushed clear again and were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead when full-back Aidan O’Reilly won a mark and fed Stephen Cronin, who in turn for Connolly and he provided a good low finish.

Connolly scores the opening goal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Moments later, they had another goal, Colin O’Brien the provider for Connolly, who finished at the second attempt after Patrick Doyle saved his initial effort.

Connolly’s third point opened up a nine-point lead and the procession looked set to continue when Connolly added another on the resumption, after Jack Horgan put a goal effort wide.

However, Duhallow dug deep, with Aidan Walsh and Lorcan O’Neill doing well from kickouts and they ate into the deficit bit by bit. Kevin Crowley had a sight of goal on 48 but Aidan O’Reilly got in a good block and at the other end Nemo might have had a clinching goal, Doyle saving from Connolly.

Points from Anthony O’Connor, Ian Walsh and Eoghan McSweeney had Duhallow within four and that might have become one point on 59 when sub Daniel O’Connell took a pass from McSweeney but Micheál Martin saved and Nemo saw out the remainder.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: Luke Connolly 2-4 (0-3 frees), Mark Cronin 0-2, Paul Kerrigan Colin O’Brien 0-1 each.

Scorers for Duhallow: Eoghan McSweeney, Anthony O’Connor (0-1 free), Donncha O’Connor (0-1 free) 0-2 each, Kevin Cremin, Kevin Crowley, Fintan O’Connor, Ian Walsh 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS

1. Micheál Martin

2. Briain Murphy

3. Aidan O’Reilly

4. Alan Cronin

5. Kevin O’Donovan

6. Stephen Cronin

7. Jack Horgan

8. Alan O’Donovan

9. James McDermott

10. Luke Connolly

11. Paul Kerrigan

12. Colin O’Brien

13. Mark Cronin

14. Barry O’Driscoll

15. Conor Horgan

Subs

19. Ciarán Dalton for O’Driscoll (53)

24. Ronan Dalton for O’Brien (59)

22. Peter Morgan for Conor Horgan (59)

DUHALLOW

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2. John McLoughlin (Kanturk)

6. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

4. Michael Mahoney (Knocknagree)

5. Kevin Cremin (Boherbue)

3. Bart Daly (Newmarket)

7. Lorcan O’Neill (Kanturk)

8. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

9. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

14. Séamus Hickey (Rockchapel)

12. Con O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe)

13. Anthony O’Connor (Knocknagree)

10. Fintan O’Connor (Knocknagree)

15. Donncha O’Connor (Ballydesmond)

Subs

21. Ian Walsh (Kanturk) for Donncha O’Connor (41)

18. Kealan Buckley (Knocknagree) for Mahoney (44)

25. Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk) for Crowley (50)

23. Barry O’Connor (Newmarket) for Fintan O’Connor (55)

24. Daniel O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for Anthony O’Connor (60)

17. Eamonn O’Callaghan (Rockchapel) for John McLoughlin (60, black card)

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom)