This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 27 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connolly nets on the double as Nemo claim 21st Cork SFC title

Luke Connolly scored 2-4 on the day as Nemo reigned supreme on Leeside once more.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 5:46 PM
18 minutes ago 961 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4869496
Luke Connolly celebrates his second goal.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Luke Connolly celebrates his second goal.
Luke Connolly celebrates his second goal.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Nemo Rangers 2-8

Duhallow 0-10

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

NEMO RANGERS LAID strong first-half foundations as they claimed a 21st Cork SFC title, overcoming Duhallow before 4,610 people at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday afternoon.

A pair of Luke Connolly goals helped the city side to a 2-6 to 0-2 half-time lead, but they found themselves restricted to just two points in the second half as the north-western divisional side ate into the lead. However, a goal remained elusive for Duhallow and they couldn’t come closer than four points, condemning them to a second straight final defeat.

Nemo began well with early points for Mark Conin and Connolly while the latter was wide with a goal chance. Having taken time to settle, Duhallow levelled through Kevin Cremin and Donncha O’Connor but that proved to be the entirety of their first-half output.

Nemo pushed clear again and were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead when full-back Aidan O’Reilly won a mark and fed Stephen Cronin, who in turn for Connolly and he provided a good low finish.

luke-connolly-scores-his-sides-opening-goal Connolly scores the opening goal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Moments later, they had another goal, Colin O’Brien the provider for Connolly, who finished at the second attempt after Patrick Doyle saved his initial effort.

Connolly’s third point opened up a nine-point lead and the procession looked set to continue when Connolly added another on the resumption, after Jack Horgan put a goal effort wide.

However, Duhallow dug deep, with Aidan Walsh and Lorcan O’Neill doing well from kickouts and they ate into the deficit bit by bit. Kevin Crowley had a sight of goal on 48 but Aidan O’Reilly got in a good block and at the other end Nemo might have had a clinching goal, Doyle saving from Connolly.

Points from Anthony O’Connor, Ian Walsh and Eoghan McSweeney had Duhallow within four and that might have become one point on 59 when sub Daniel O’Connell took a pass from McSweeney but Micheál Martin saved and Nemo saw out the remainder.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: Luke Connolly 2-4 (0-3 frees), Mark Cronin 0-2, Paul Kerrigan Colin O’Brien 0-1 each.

Scorers for Duhallow: Eoghan McSweeney, Anthony O’Connor (0-1 free), Donncha O’Connor (0-1 free) 0-2 each, Kevin Cremin, Kevin Crowley, Fintan O’Connor, Ian Walsh 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS
1. Micheál Martin

2. Briain Murphy
3. Aidan O’Reilly
4. Alan Cronin

5. Kevin O’Donovan
6. Stephen Cronin
7. Jack Horgan

8. Alan O’Donovan
9. James McDermott

10. Luke Connolly
11. Paul Kerrigan
12. Colin O’Brien

13. Mark Cronin
14. Barry O’Driscoll
15. Conor Horgan

Subs

19. Ciarán Dalton for O’Driscoll (53)
24. Ronan Dalton for O’Brien (59)
22. Peter Morgan for Conor Horgan (59)

DUHALLOW

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2. John McLoughlin (Kanturk)
6. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
4. Michael Mahoney (Knocknagree)

5. Kevin Cremin (Boherbue)
3. Bart Daly (Newmarket)
7. Lorcan O’Neill (Kanturk)

8. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)
9. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
14. Séamus Hickey (Rockchapel)
12. Con O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe)

13. Anthony O’Connor (Knocknagree)
10. Fintan O’Connor (Knocknagree)
15. Donncha O’Connor (Ballydesmond)

Subs

21. Ian Walsh (Kanturk) for Donncha O’Connor (41)
18. Kealan Buckley (Knocknagree) for Mahoney (44)
25. Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk) for Crowley (50)
23. Barry O’Connor (Newmarket) for Fintan O’Connor (55)
24. Daniel O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for Anthony O’Connor (60)
17. Eamonn O’Callaghan (Rockchapel) for John McLoughlin (60, black card)

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie