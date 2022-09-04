Barrs straight through to Cork SFC semis as quarter-final line-up confirmed

REIGNING CORK SENIOR football champions St Finbarr’s are straight through to this year’s semi-finals after they beat Carbery Rangers to top Group A on Sunday.
With two wins from two, both sides were already assured of their progress but it was The Barrs who kept their unbeaten record and earned a quarter-final bye with a nine-point win, 2-13 to 0-10.
Goals from Cillian Myers Murray and Ethan Twomey gave them a huge 2-8 to 0-3 lead at the break having played with the wind in the first half, and that deficit proved too big for Carbery Rangers to overcome.
In Group 2, Ballincollig’s 10-point win over Valley Rovers saw them qualify at the expense of Douglas — who beat Mallow 2-11 to 2-10 — on points difference.
Elsewhere, Nemo Rangers made it three from three in Group 3 and knocked out last year’s beaten finalists Clonakilty with an 0-8 to 0-7 win, while Castlehaven booked a quarter-final place and condemned Newcestown to the relegation playoff with a 3-12 to 1-9 win.
Newcestown will now face Eire Óg after they were beaten 1-12 to 1-10 by Carrigaline on Sunday.
Cork SFC – Sunday’s results
- St Finbarr’s 2-13 Carbery Rangers 0-10
- Eire Óg 1-10 Carrigaline 1-12
- Douglas 2-11 Mallow 2-10
- Valley Rovers 2-10 Ballincollig 4-14
- Clonakilty 0-7 Nemo Rangers 0-8
- Castlehaven 3-12 Newcestown 1-9
Cork SFC draw
Quarter Finals:
- Nemo Rangers v Carbery Rangers
- Mallow v Castlehaven
- Ballincollig v Carbery
Semi Finals:
- St Finbarr’s v Mallow/Castlehaven
- Nemo Rangers/Carbery Rangers v Ballincollig/Carbery
Relegation Playoff:
- Éire Óg v Newcestown
