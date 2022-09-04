Barrs straight through to Cork SFC semis as quarter-final line-up confirmed

REIGNING CORK SENIOR football champions St Finbarr’s are straight through to this year’s semi-finals after they beat Carbery Rangers to top Group A on Sunday.

With two wins from two, both sides were already assured of their progress but it was The Barrs who kept their unbeaten record and earned a quarter-final bye with a nine-point win, 2-13 to 0-10.

Goals from Cillian Myers Murray and Ethan Twomey gave them a huge 2-8 to 0-3 lead at the break having played with the wind in the first half, and that deficit proved too big for Carbery Rangers to overcome.

In Group 2, Ballincollig’s 10-point win over Valley Rovers saw them qualify at the expense of Douglas — who beat Mallow 2-11 to 2-10 — on points difference.

Elsewhere, Nemo Rangers made it three from three in Group 3 and knocked out last year’s beaten finalists Clonakilty with an 0-8 to 0-7 win, while Castlehaven booked a quarter-final place and condemned Newcestown to the relegation playoff with a 3-12 to 1-9 win.

Newcestown will now face Eire Óg after they were beaten 1-12 to 1-10 by Carrigaline on Sunday.

Cork SFC – Sunday’s results

St Finbarr’s 2-13 Carbery Rangers 0-10

Eire Óg 1-10 Carrigaline 1-12

Douglas 2-11 Mallow 2-10

Valley Rovers 2-10 Ballincollig 4-14

Clonakilty 0-7 Nemo Rangers 0-8

Castlehaven 3-12 Newcestown 1-9

Cork SFC draw

Quarter Finals:

Nemo Rangers v Carbery Rangers

Mallow v Castlehaven

Ballincollig v Carbery

Semi Finals:

St Finbarr’s v Mallow/Castlehaven

Nemo Rangers/Carbery Rangers v Ballincollig/Carbery

Relegation Playoff: