Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 4 September 2022
Advertisement

Barrs straight through to Cork SFC semis as quarter-final line-up confirmed

St Finbarr’s earned a quarter-final bye with a nine-point win over Carbery Rangers.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Sep 2022, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,454 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5857680
Ian Maguire captained The Barrs to victory (file photo).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Ian Maguire captained The Barrs to victory (file photo).
Ian Maguire captained The Barrs to victory (file photo).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

REIGNING CORK SENIOR football champions St Finbarr’s are straight through to this year’s semi-finals after they beat Carbery Rangers to top Group A on Sunday.

With two wins from two, both sides were already assured of their progress but it was The Barrs who kept their unbeaten record and earned a quarter-final bye with a nine-point win, 2-13 to 0-10.

Goals from Cillian Myers Murray and Ethan Twomey gave them a huge 2-8 to 0-3 lead at the break having played with the wind in the first half, and that deficit proved too big for Carbery Rangers to overcome.

In Group 2, Ballincollig’s 10-point win over Valley Rovers saw them qualify at the expense of Douglas — who beat Mallow 2-11 to 2-10 — on points difference.

Elsewhere, Nemo Rangers made it three from three in Group 3 and knocked out last year’s beaten finalists Clonakilty with an 0-8 to 0-7 win, while Castlehaven booked a quarter-final place and condemned Newcestown to the relegation playoff with a 3-12 to 1-9 win.

Newcestown will now face Eire Óg after they were beaten 1-12 to 1-10 by Carrigaline on Sunday.

Cork SFC – Sunday’s results

  • St Finbarr’s 2-13 Carbery Rangers 0-10
  • Eire Óg 1-10 Carrigaline 1-12
  • Douglas 2-11 Mallow 2-10
  • Valley Rovers 2-10 Ballincollig 4-14
  • Clonakilty 0-7 Nemo Rangers 0-8
  • Castlehaven 3-12 Newcestown 1-9 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Cork SFC draw

Quarter Finals:

  • Nemo Rangers v Carbery Rangers
  • Mallow v Castlehaven
  • Ballincollig v Carbery

Semi Finals:

  • St Finbarr’s v Mallow/Castlehaven
  • Nemo Rangers/Carbery Rangers v Ballincollig/Carbery

Relegation Playoff:

  • Éire Óg v Newcestown

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie