Blackrock win Cork SHC thriller on penalties, Crossmaglen avoid a scare in Armagh

It was a busy day of club action in both football and hurling.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Sep 2022, 9:03 PM
Robbie Cotter scored a crucial late goal for Blackrock.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ST FINBARR’S REACHED the Cork senior hurling championship semi-finals for the first time since 2019 after a four-point win over Douglas, while Blackrock won a thriller in today’s second quarter-final clash.

The Barrs finished up 0-22 to 0-18 to the better against Douglas, and enter the last four of the competition for just the second time since 2009.

Ben Cunningham top-scored for St Finbarr’s with five points – including three frees and one ’65 – on a day where they had nine different names on the scoresheet.

Douglas’ Shane Kingston had a late opportunity to level the scores, but with his team trailing by three points in second-half injury-time, he saw his attempt on goal from a 20-metre free strike the crossbar.

Today’s other quarter-final fixture on a wet day in the Rebel County – both games were delayed by an hour following a pitch inspection at Páirc Uí Chaoimh – saw Blackrock claim a dramatic win against Imokilly, edging through on penalties.

Alan Connolly, Michael O’Halloran and Tadhg Deasy all hit the net from the spot after the two teams couldn’t be separated in normal time.

A late goal by Blackrock’s Robbie Cotter had left the scores tied at 1-17 each, before Blackrock advanced in dramatic fashion.

Blackrock will now take on Erin’s Own in the semi-finals, while St Finbarr’s are set to play Newtownshandrum.

Elsewhere, Clonoulty Rossmore knocked Thurles Sarsfields out of the Tipperary senior hurling championship, their preliminary quarter-final meeting finishing 1-18 to 1-16.

A late penalty from Stephen Ferncombe sealed the win for Clonoulty, a little over a month since the tragic passing of Dillon Quirke.

JK Brackens won the other preliminary quarter-final after a dramatic 3-17 to 1-19 win over Nenagh Eire Óg.

Clonguish Gaels held off a second-half rally by defending champions Longford Slashers to win the Longford SHC final.

In the Offaly SFC, reigning champions Tullamore will face Rhode once more in the senior football final.

Tullamore were 1-14 to 0-10 winners over Edenderry today, with a late Diarmuid Egan goal sealing the victory.

Rising Offaly star Cormac Egan continued his comeback from a year plagued by injury by opening the scoring, and his Tullamore side led 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

They didn’t let up, and now face 11 in-a-row finalists Rhode in the decider after their penalty shootout win against Ferbane last night. 

At the Athletic Grounds in Belfast, Crossmaglen recovered from six points down to record a five point win over Silverbridge in their Armagh SFC opener.

Silverbridge led by 2-10 to 0-11 with 45 minutes played thanks to second-half goals from Paddy Reel and Pauric Keating.

However Cross finished strongly to claw their way back into the game, with Caolan Finnegan’s late goal wrapping up a hard-earned 1-19 to 2-11 win.  

Jamie Clarke was not included in the Crossmaglen starting line-up, after rumours circulated about his lack of involvement due to soccer commitments with Newry City.

The star forward was present in the stands, but not togged out, as shown during TG4′s coverage. 

