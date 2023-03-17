Fourth clean sheet from 6 helps Shelbourne overcome Cork

Cork City 0

Shelbourne 2

SHELBOURNE EARNED an impressive 2-0 win over Cork City at Turner’s Cross this evening.

The visitors got off to a positive start and took the lead after 10 minutes.

Kian Leavy produced a dangerous cross after a well-worked short corner routine and Joshua Honohan unwittingly headed into his own net.

📽️ | Shelbourne are rewarded for a positive start with the opening goal!#CORSHE | #LOI pic.twitter.com/o49xz9Mceb — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 17, 2023

Damien Duff’s men were dealt a blow five minutes later, as Shane Farrell picked up an injury and had to be replaced by Brian McManus.

Cork then threatened an equaliser, with Ethon Varian and Barry Coffey both going close before Shels doubled their advantage shortly after half-time through youngster Jack Moylan’s clinical finish.

Colin Healy’s side searched for a way back into the game but could find no way past their opponents’ stubborn rearguard, as a well-organised Shels side picked up their fourth clean sheet from six games.

The win leaves the Drumcondra-based side fifth in the table, while the Leesiders are three points behind them in seventh.

Cork City: Corcoran, Hakkinen, Gilchrist, Holohan, Crowley, Coleman, Healy (Krezic 56), Coffey (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 81), Bargary (Walker 81); Varian (Owolabi 72), Keating.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Griffin (Ledwidge 76), Byrne, Molloy, T Wilson, J Wilson, Leavy (Robinson 65), Caffrey, Farrell (McManus 15), Smith, Moylan.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath)