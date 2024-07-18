Advertisement
Cork players before the semi-final against Limerick. James Crombie/INPHO
CHOSEN ONES

Cork name team to face Clare in All-Ireland SHC final

Manager Pat Ryan sticks with starting XV that beat Limerick two weeks ago.
9.10pm, 18 Jul 2024
CORK HAVE CONFIRMED their team to face Clare in Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final.

Manager Pat Ryan has kept faith with the starting XV that began the semi-final with Limerick two weeks ago.

There are nine players from the side that appeared in Cork’s last All-Ireland final appearance in 2021.

The six new players in are Eoin Downey, Ciarán Joyce, Declan Dalton, Shane Barrett, Brian Hayes and Alan Connolly

The squad also has three survivors from the 2013 All-Ireland final loss to Clare, with forwards Patrick Horgan, Seamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane still in the mix.

Cork (v Clare)

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8.  Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)
17. Damien Cahalane (St.Finbarr’s)
18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
19. Tommy O’ Connell (Midleton)
20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
21. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)
22. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
24. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
25. Padraig Power (Blarney)
26. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

