Bohemians announce death of club's greatest-ever manager Billy Young

BOHEMIANS HAVE ANNOUNCED the death of their longest-serving manager Billy Young.

He was 87.

Hailed as the club’s greatest-ever boss, Young won two league titles, one FAI Cup and the League Cup on two occasions during a 16-year reign between 1973 and 1989.

Young was at the helm for the famous 3-2 win over Rangers in the UEFA Cup in ’84, and as both a player and manager his service at Dalymount Park spanned three decades.

“Representing our club with love, passion and determination,” a club statement said.

“In his later years, he remained an avid follower of his club, offering guidance and inspiration to many of his successors. Along with members of his family, who are all in our thoughts today, he remained a regular attendee at Dalymount up to and including this season.

“To all of the Young family, Billy’s many friends, former team-mates and protégés, everyone at Bohemian FC extends our deepest sympathies and condolences on the passing of the best of Bohemians.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam