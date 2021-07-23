Waterford and Cork make three changes each for this weekend's hurling qualifiers

WATERFORD HAVE MADE three changes to the side that narrowly defeated Laois for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship qualifier against Galway. [Throw-in 2pm; Live on Sky Sports Arena].

Kieran Bennett has been added to the defence at the expense of Iarlaith Daly, while the experienced Jamie Barron returned to the starting line-up with Neil Montgomery dropping out. Peter Hogan also starts, with Kevin Moran missing out. Austin Gleeson will wear the No.14 jersey.

Elsewhere, Kieran Kingston has made three changes to the Cork team that lost to Limerick in Munster for the Rebels’ meeting with Clare [Throw-in 4.30pm; Live on Sky Sports Arena]. Robert Downey, Luke Meade, and Alan Cadogan are drafted in, while Damien Cahalane, Eoin Cadogan, Conor Cahalane miss out.

Waterford (vs Galway)

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater) 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside) 4. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

5.Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower) 6. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater) 9.Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle) 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore) 12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13.Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner) 14.Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion) 15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Cork (vs Clare)

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra).

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills).

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 11. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own).

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas), 14. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs:

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

18. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

19. Niall Cashman (Blackrock)

20. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

21. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

22. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

23. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

24. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

25. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

26. Tadhg Deasy (Blackrock)