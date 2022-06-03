Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 3 June 2022
Chris Kelly handed championship debut as Cork name team to face Louth

The crucial qualifier game throws in at 2pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By Maurice Brosnan Friday 3 Jun 2022, 8:53 PM
57 minutes ago 1,533 Views 0 Comments
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

GOALKEEPER CHRIS KELLY will make his championship debut for the Cork footballers in Saturday’s qualifier at home to Louth as first-choice Micheál Aodh Martin remains sidelined.

Cork and Louth go head-to-head in the first round of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

Elsewhere, the injured Kevin Flahive is replaced by Sean Powter in the full-back line. Powter was a late inclusion for Cork before their Munster championship loss against Kerry, starting instead of Eoghan McSweeney. 

Dual player Jack Cahalane is included in the matchday panel for the first time. He won two All-Ireland U20 hurling medals with Cork last summer, the delayed 2020 competition and the 2021 final. 

The game throws in at 2pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

Cork (vs Louth)

1. Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas) 3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty) 4. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5. John Cooper (Éire Óg) 6. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg) 9.Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

10. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) 11. Eoghan Sweeney (Knocknagree) 12. Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra)

13. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) 15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs: 16. Dylan Foley (Éire Óg) 17. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue) 18. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra) 19. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk) 20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) 21. Paul Walsh (Kanturk) 22. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s) 23. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven) 24. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea) 25. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) 26. Blake Murphy (St Vincents)

