Kingston and Cadogan named in Cork team as Limerick name unchanged side for All-Ireland final

SHANE KINGSTON AND Eoin Cadogan have been named to start for the Cork hurlers for Sunday’s All-Ireland senior final against Limerick.

Kingston is rewarded for his man-of-the-match display in shooting 0-7 off the bench in the semi-final win over Kilkenny, by being handed a starting spot here.

The experienced Cadogan, who turns 35 next month, has been named in defence and is set to start an All-Ireland senior final, 11 years after his last appearance in such a game, when helping the Cork footballers defeat Down.

Ger Millerick, who went off injured against Kilkenny, misses out and is not part of the panel, while young forward Shane Barrett drops to the bench. Sean Twomey is an addition to the match-day squad from the last game.

Meanwhile, the defending All-Ireland champions have named an unchanged side from the team which started against Waterford in their final-four clash.

The sides will do battle in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon [throw-in, 3.30pm].

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra).

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas).

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown).

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own).

13. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) , 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas).

Subs:

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

18. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

19. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

20. Niall Cashman (Blackrock)

21. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

22. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

23. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

24. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

25. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

26. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare) (capt), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

