Horgan remains on bench as Cork side named for Galway showdown

PATRICK HORGAN HAS been named on the bench once again as Kieran Kingston selected an unchanged side for Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final against Galway.

Robert Downey and Shane Kingston, who went off with injuries in the previous round against Antrim, have retained their places on the team.

The only change in the 26-man squad sees Seán O’Leary-Hayes replaced by Daire Hayes.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney) Captain

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own), 11. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

Subs

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

18. Mark Keane (Ballygiblin)

19. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill)

20. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

22. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

23. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

24. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

25. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

26. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)