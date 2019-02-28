This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Switch-up between the posts as McCarthy names Cork side for Tipperary clash

The Munster sides face off in Thurles on Saturday evening.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 9:28 PM
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

CORK FOOTBALL MANAGER Ronan McCarthy has pretty much stuck to his guns, making just one change to his Rebels side to face Tipperary this weekend. 

Clonakilty goalkeeper Mark White starts between the posts in place of Michéal Martin with faith being kept in the 14 outfield players who started against Meath last time out.

The Royals came out on top by six points at Páirc Uí Rinn last Saturday and with Division 3 football looming ever closer for Cork at this rate, they’ll be hoping to get their campaign back on track in Thurles on Saturday evening [throw-in 7pm].

This Round 5 fixture comes for the Leesiders after an opening day draw with Fermanagh, and defeats to Kildare, Clare and Meath.

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)
3. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
4. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarrs)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
6. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
7. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)
9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Ronan O’Toole (Eire Og)
11. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)
12. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
14. Ruairi Deane (Bantry)
15. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

Subs

16. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)
17. Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
18. Peter Murphy (Bandon)
19. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)
20. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
21. Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael)
22. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
23. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
24. Sean Powter (Douglas)
25. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)
26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven).

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

