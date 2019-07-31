This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McCarthy makes four changes as Cork prepare for Super 8s dead rubber against Roscommon

Ronan McCarthy has named his team to face the Rossies on Sunday afternoon at Páirc Uí Rinn.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 10:38 PM
Luke Connolly celebrates scoring a goal against Tyrone.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

RONAN MCCARTHY HAS made four changes to his starting XV as Cork prepare for their final outing in this year’s All-Ireland SFC when they face Roscommon on Sunday [throw-in 4pm].

Goalkeeper Micheál Martin, James Loughrey, Eoghan McSweeney and Paul Kerrigan all come in, with Mark White, Liam O’Donovan, Tomas Clancy and Brian Hurley dropping out of the side.

Cork lost to Dublin and Tyrone in their opening two Super 8s games, meaning any chances of making the All-Ireland semi-finals are gone ahead of their final championship game this summer.

Roscommon are also out of contention having also lost to Tyrone on the opening weekend of the quarter-finals, before falling to an 18-point defeat to the All-Ireland champions two weeks ago.

Sunday’s game has been moved from Páirc Uí Rinn, with work currently underway on a new pitch is to be installed at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in time for the 2020 Allianz Leagues. 

Cork team versus Roscommon:

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. James Loughrey (Mallow)
3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Sean White (Clonakilty)
6. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) – Captain
9. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
12. Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

13. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)
14. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Substitutes:

16. Mark White (Clonakilty)
17. Peter Murphy (Bandon)
18. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)
19. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)
20. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)
21. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
22. Ronan O’ Toole (Eire Og)
23. John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
24. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)
25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

