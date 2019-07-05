This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
5 changes as Cork name team to face Westmeath in preliminary quarter-final

Aidan Walsh misses out entirely as the Leesiders travel to TEG Cusack Park.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 5 Jul 2019, 9:33 PM
File photo of Patrick Horgan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK HAVE MADE five changes to the side that lost to Clare in the final round of the Munster Championship for Sunday’s preliminary All-Ireland hurling quarter-final against Westmeath. 

By virtue of their finishing third in Munster, Cork face the side beaten in last Sunday’s Joe McDonagh final, and John Meyler has changed a third of his starting team for the challenge. 

Shane Kingston, Conor Lehane, and defender Stephen McDonnell are all promoted to the starting line-up having come off the bench against Clare, while Tim O’Mahony and Christopher Joyce are included having been uninvolved in that five-point defeat in Ennis. 

Aidan Walsh misses out entirely through injury, and neither Daniel Kearney nor robert Downey make the bench. Sean O’Donoghue and Luke Meade are among the replacements. 

The game throws-in at 3pm on Sunday at Cusack Park in Mullingar. 

CORK (v Westmeath)

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Pairsaigh)

6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

10. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

12. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

15. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas ) Captain

Substitutes

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

18. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarra)

19. Darren Browne (Kanturk )

20. Michael O’ Halloran (Blackrock)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

22. Robbie O’ Flynn (Eirns Own )

23. Jamie Coughlan (Newtonshandrum)

24. Declan Dalton (Fr O’ Neills)

25. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

26. Jack O’ Connor (Sarsfields)

