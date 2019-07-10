Cork keep changes to a minimum for Super 8s showdown against the Dubs

FERMOY’S TOMÁS CLANCY returns to the Cork starting XV for Saturday’s Super 8s opener against All-Ireland champions Dublin in Croke Park.

Clancy was a second-half sub in the Rebels’ impressive win over Laois last weekend, and takes his place at centre-back with Kevin O’Donovan dropping to the bench.

Ronan McCarthy may be forced to make further changes to his side before throw-in with question marks surrounding the availability of Killian O’Hanlon who is named to start in midfield.

O’Hanlon suffered a head injury and was forced off after just 22 minutes against Laois, and is being monitored in line with the return-to-play protocols.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 7pm.

Cork (SF v Dublin)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. James Loughrey (Mallow)

3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)

6. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (captain, St Finbarrs)

9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Substitutes:

16. Michael Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

18. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

19. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

20. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

21. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

22. Ronan O’Toole (Eire Og)

23. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

24. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!