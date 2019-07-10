This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork keep changes to a minimum for Super 8s showdown against the Dubs

Rebels boss Ronan McCarthy has named a side showing just one change.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 8:47 AM
Clancy: named at centre-back (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

FERMOY’S TOMÁS CLANCY returns to the Cork starting XV for Saturday’s Super 8s opener against All-Ireland champions Dublin in Croke Park.

Clancy was a second-half sub in the Rebels’ impressive win over Laois last weekend, and takes his place at centre-back with Kevin O’Donovan dropping to the bench.

Ronan McCarthy may be forced to make further changes to his side before throw-in with question marks surrounding the availability of Killian O’Hanlon who is named to start in midfield.

O’Hanlon suffered a head injury and was forced off after just 22 minutes against Laois, and is being monitored in line with the return-to-play protocols.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 7pm.

Cork (SF v Dublin)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. James Loughrey (Mallow)
3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)
6. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (captain, St Finbarrs)
9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)
15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Substitutes:

16. Michael Martin (Nemo Rangers)
17. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)
18. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
19. Peter Murphy (Bandon)
20. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
21. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
22. Ronan O’Toole (Eire Og)
23. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
24. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)
25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

