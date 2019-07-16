O'Hanlon returns as Cork name team for Tyrone Super 8s clash

KILLIAN O’HANLON HAS been passed fit to start Cork’s Super 8s clash with Tyrone this Saturday at Croke Park [throw-in 5pm, Sky Sports].

The midfielder missed last Saturday’s 13-point defeat to Dublin with a concussion sustained during the Rebels’ victory over Laois.

Ronan McCarthy makes just one personnel change for this weekend’s game but has shuffled his team with a number of positional switches.

Paul Kerrigan drops out of the starting line-up to make way for Hanlon, who starts in midfield alongside captain, Ian Maguire.

The back six remain the same, while Kevin O’Driscoll moves into the half-forward line after partnering Maguire last day out.

Sean White and Ruari Deane line-out either side of him, as Luke Connolly retakes his spot in the full-forwards alongside Brian Hurley and Mark Collins.

McCarthy said on Saturday that he was hopeful that Eoghan McSweeney (groin) and Sean Powter (hamstring) would play some part in this weekend’s game and has named the pair on the bench.

Sean Powter could make an appearance for Cork this weekend off the bench. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork team (v Tyrone)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. James Loughrey (Mallow)

3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)

6. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) (C)

9. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Subs:

16. Michael Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

18. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

19. Sean Powter (Douglas)

20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

21. Ronan O’ Toole (Eire Og)

22. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

23. John O Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

24. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

