This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Hanlon returns as Cork name team for Tyrone Super 8s clash

The midfielder missed the Rebels’ defeat to Dublin with a concussion.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 9:57 PM
11 minutes ago 499 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4727535
Killian O'Hanlon returns for Cork this weekend.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Killian O'Hanlon returns for Cork this weekend.
Killian O'Hanlon returns for Cork this weekend.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KILLIAN O’HANLON HAS been passed fit to start Cork’s Super 8s clash with Tyrone this Saturday at Croke Park [throw-in 5pm, Sky Sports].

The midfielder missed last Saturday’s 13-point defeat to Dublin with a concussion sustained during the Rebels’ victory over Laois.

Ronan McCarthy makes just one personnel change for this weekend’s game but has shuffled his team with a number of positional switches.

Paul Kerrigan drops out of the starting line-up to make way for Hanlon, who starts in midfield alongside captain, Ian Maguire.

The back six remain the same, while Kevin O’Driscoll moves into the half-forward line after partnering Maguire last day out.

Sean White and Ruari Deane line-out either side of him, as Luke Connolly retakes his spot in the full-forwards alongside Brian Hurley and Mark Collins.

McCarthy said on Saturday that he was hopeful that Eoghan McSweeney (groin) and Sean Powter (hamstring) would play some part in this weekend’s game and has named the pair on the bench.

Sean Powter Sean Powter could make an appearance for Cork this weekend off the bench. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork team (v Tyrone)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. James Loughrey (Mallow)
3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)
6. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) (C)
9. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)
15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Subs:
16. Michael Martin (Nemo Rangers)
17. Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
18. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
19. Sean Powter (Douglas)
20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
21. Ronan O’ Toole (Eire Og)
22. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
23. John O Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
24. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)
25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie