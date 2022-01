Keane on bench for Cork hurlers' first game of 2022

Mark Keane lined out with the Cork footballers in 2020.

MARK KEANE IS part of the Cork hurling panel for tonight’s Canon O’Brien Cup game against UCC.

His departure from AFL side Collingwood was announced yesterday and he has decided to link up with the Rebel hurlers for the coming season.

Keane played a starring role for Ballygiblin in their Cork and Munster junior hurling title victories and has been named on the bench for tonight’s fixture.

All-Ireland U20 winners Ciaran Joyce and Colin O’Brien have been selected in the half forward line.

Cork (v UCC)

1. Ger Collins Ballinhassig)

2. James O’Flynn (Erins Own), 3. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – vice captain)

5. Ger Millerick (Fr O Neill’s), 6. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 11. Colin O’Brien (Liscarrol Churchtown Gaels), 12. Seamus Harnedy – (St Ita’s)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas), 14. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 15. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

Subs

16. Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s)

17. Mark Keane (Ballygiblin)

18. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

19. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

20. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

21. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

22. Padraig Power (Blarney)