Dublin: -1 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Alan Cadogan makes Cork return for Sunday's clash with Wexford

The Rebels will be aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Kilkenny.

By Paul Dollery Friday 1 Feb 2019, 9:30 PM
22 minutes ago 847 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4473205
Cork forward Alan Cadogan.
Image: Conor Wyse/INPHO
Cork forward Alan Cadogan.
Cork forward Alan Cadogan.
Image: Conor Wyse/INPHO

ALAN CADOGAN WILL make his first competitive appearance for Cork since last March when the Rebels take on Wexford this weekend.

The Douglas man, who didn’t play any championship hurling last year due to a knee injury, has been named at corner-forward for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1A game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (3pm).

Cork manager John Meyler has selected a starting line-up that shows four changes in personnel from their defeat to Kilkenny in last weekend’s opening round.

Mark Coleman is included at wing-back, as Sean O’Donoghue moves back into the corner and Stephen McDonnell drops out.

Captain Bill Cooper starts in midfield, with Conor Cahalane moving into the half-forward line at the expense of Luke Meade. Michael O’Halloran takes the number 11 shirt from Declan Dalton, while Cadogan comes in for Jamie Coughlan in the corner.

Cork (v Wexford)

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Damien Cahalane (St. Finbarrs)
4. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal — captain)
9. Cormac Murphy (Mallow)

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs)
11. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)
12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
18. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
19. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
20. William Kearney (Sarsfields)
21. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
22. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
23. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
24. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
25. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum)
26. Robbie O’Flynn (Fr O’Neills)

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

