Darragh McCarthy point earns Munster crown for Tipp as umpires miss Cork goal

Tipperary 1-19

Cork 0-21

AN OUTRAGEOUS DARRAGH McCarthy winning point saw Tipperary snatch a dramatic Munster U20 hurling title from Cork and advance to an All-Ireland final against Offaly.

The sides were level an 11th time with William Buckley’s free in the fourth and final minute of added time but in the few remaining seconds, the Toomevara star’s 10th point proved the difference.

Cork will rue a goal which was not awarded in the 45th minute. Buckley’s dipping shot was pushed into the roof of the net by Eoin Horgan but was not spotted by the umpires before it dropped outside the goal-line.

It denies the reigning champions an All-Ireland final rematch with Offaly, with Tipp instead marching into next Saturday’s decider at Nowlan Park. The Premier also draw level with Cork on top of the Munster U20 hurling roll of honour with 22 titles.

"I think that umpire should get his glasses!" Agree fully with what Ben O'Connor says about the match officals tonight when watching the Cork goal that wasn't given. Players put too much time in to have to put up with calls like that. It takes too much from the game #hurling pic.twitter.com/hMsHiBlNNX — Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) May 24, 2024

The 8pm throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds was the result of the Limerick senior hurlers’ final training session for Sunday’s clash with Waterford, which preceded this encounter before the turnstiles were opened.

Tipp entered without the injured Paddy McCormack as Ciarán Foley got a first start in the No 14 jersey, while midfielder Timmy Wilk did the same after proving his form and fitness for Cork.

A cagey first half was level seven times before Tipp headed down the tunnel 0-10 to 0-9 in front, with Foley their key scorer from play.

He finished off fine high catches by Conor Martin and Oisín O’Donoghue before adding a third that originated from an Aaron O’Halloran hook at the other end.

Their midfield pairing was effective with Adam Daly sitting back to hold dangerman Buckley scoreless until the second half while twice teeing up Sam O’Farrell for points.

Cork had Jack Leahy in fine form and he ended the half with 0-6, including two from play, while Diarmuid Healy added two more.

A four-point run took them 0-9 to 0-7 ahead but they wouldn’t score in the final 10 minutes, with captain Ben Currivan blocking a Healy shot at goal from a quickly-taken 21-yard free.

Instead, Tipp reeled off three in a row, including two McCarthy frees, to lead into the break.

Buckley began the second half with the opening score before a monster effort from dual star Hugh O’Connor edged Cork ahead.

Tipp jumped back into the ascendancy with a 1-3 burst, highlighted by a 39th-minute goal from O’Donoghue after McCarthy robbed Cillian Tobin and Senan Butler laid on the final pass. 1-14 to 0-12.

Cork had more goal chances but O’Halloran blocked from Mikey Finn and Hogan tipped over Healy’s dipping attempt. The keeper got away with the next one as the umpires deemed Buckley’s ball in hadn’t crossed the line and Ben Walsh couldn’t force it past O’Halloran.

Cork’s injection of pace from the bench began to wear down Tipp as they reeled off four in a row, with corner-back Darragh O’Sullivan pushing forward for a brace to cut the gap to one.

They were left to count the cost of 16 wides, including 11 in the second half alone.

McCarthy won three frees and converted each to keep Tipp just ahead until two points from sub Ross O’Sullivan and Buckley’s free levelled. But McCarthy’s magic separated them in the end.

Meanwhile, Mayo beat Roscommon 0-14 to 0-10 in the Connacht MFC final at Dr Hyde Park.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 0-10 (6f, 1 65); Oisín O’Donoghue 1-2; Sam O’Farrell, Ciarán Foley 0-3 each; Senan Butler 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Jack Leahy 0-6 (4f); Diarmuid Healy, William Buckley (1f) 0-3 each; Darragh O’Sullivan, Ross O’Sullivan 0-2 each; Ben Walsh, Mikey Finn, Timmy Wilk, Hugh O’Connor, Barry Walsh 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kichkams)

2. Chris O’Donnell (Ballylooby-Castlegrace), 3. Aaron O’Halloran (Carrick Swan), 4. Podge O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

7. Jack Collins (Ballina), 6. Ben Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle, captain), 5. Mason Cawley (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), 9. Adam Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kichkams)

10. Cathal English (Fr Sheehy’s), 11. Conor Martin (Cappawhite), 14. Ciarán Foley (Borrisokane)

15. Senan Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 12. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

Subs:

23. Jack O’Callaghan (Portroe) for Cawley (48)

19. Eoin Craddock (Holycross-Ballycahill) for Foley (51)

17. Ronan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs) for Collins (55)

24. Sam Rowan (Mullinahone) for English (60)

20. Joe Egan (Moycarkey-Borris) for O’Donoghue (60+3)

Cork

1. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills)

2. Denis Cashman (Bride Rovers), 3. Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), 4. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig, captain)

7. Ben Walsh (Killeagh), 6. Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers), 5. James Dwyer (Ballincollig)

8. Mikey Finn (Midleton), 9. Timmy Wilk (Cobh)

12. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket), 11. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

15. Jack Leahy (Dungourney), 14. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 13. David Cremin (Midleton)

Subs

17. James O’Brien (Fermoy) for Cashman (43)

21. Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for Finn (44)

22. Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) for Leahy (47)

24. Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields) for Dwyer (60+1)

Ref: Niall Malone (Clare)