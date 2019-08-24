Early Tipp goals power them past Cork to seal All-Ireland hurling glory

Tipperary 5-17

Cork 1-18

IT WAS ALREADY a hurling week to savour for Tipperary, this evening in Limerick simply rounded it off in style for them.

More All-Ireland silverware for their trophy cabinet, a double to replicate the feat they achieved at the start of the decade and evidence that points to a bunch of bright prospects capable of stepping up in the future.

Cork's Brian Turnbull with Tipperary's Craig Morgan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

There was only a point separating Tipperary and Cork at the close of a thrilling Munster final last month, the gap had widened considerably when the teams renewed acquaintances here in the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 decider.

The story of the game can be neatly packaged in the events of the opening eight minutes. Cork had four points on the board in that time frame. Tipperary matched that total in the number of goals they registered. That essentially settled this one.

It was a whirlwind opening, Tipperary raining deliveries down towards the Ennis Road side of the ground and overwhelming the Cork rearguard. They set the tone after a mere 19 seconds, Conor Bowe popping a pass through for Billy Seymour to drill home the first goal.

Three more followed. Sparkling work by Jake Morris paved the way for Andrew Ormond to net in the 5th minute, Seymour raised another green flag moments later and Jerome Cahill completed the blitz by dashing through for a fine finish.

Tipperary's early blast of goals powered them in front. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork goalkeeper Ger Collins had seen wave of attacks roll his way but he did superbly to deny Tipperary a fifth goal inside the opening quarter when repelling a snapshot from Bowe.

More to follow…

Scorers for Tipperary: Billy Seymour 2-5 (0-1 sideline), Jake Morris 0-8 (0-3f, 0-1 ’65), Andrew Ormond 1-2, Jerome Cahill 1-1, Cathal Bourke 1-0, Conor Bowe 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Brian Turnbull 0-8 (0-7f), Tommy O’Connell 1-2 (0-2 ’65), Ryan Walsh, Daire Connery (0-1f) 0-2 each, Conor O’Callaghan, Robert Downey, Shane O’Regan, Brian Roche 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)(captain)

3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

6. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

5. Niall Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle)

2. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg)

7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Ciarán Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

9. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

14. Billy Seymour (Kiladanagn)

15. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Subs

23. Seán Hayes (Kiladangan) for O’Connor (36)

21. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Ormond (48)

22. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall) for Bowe (52)

24. Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Ryan (58)

17. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields) for Connolly (63)

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

3. James Keating (Kildorrery)(captain)

4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

6. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

5. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarrife)

7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)

12. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)

22. Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers)

9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

11. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

13. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

14. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)

10. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

Subs

23. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh) for Kennefick (half-time)

18. Jamie Copps (Ballyhea) for Keating (40)

21. Barry Murphy (Castlelyons) for Connery (40)

15. Padraig Power (Blarney) for Walsh (53)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)