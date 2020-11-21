AFL player Keane on bench and Cork make 3 changes to starting side for Munster final

GOALSCORING HERO MARK Keane has been named in the Cork squad for tomorrow’s Munster football final against Tipperary with the Rebels having made three changes for the match.

Defenders Paul Ring and Tadhg Corkery are handed their first senior championship starts after both came on in the semi-final victory over Kerry. Luke Connolly, who shot 0-3 when brought on against the Kingdom, is also named to start on this occasion.

Sean Powter is ruled out through injury with Kevin Flahive and Paul Walsh the other players not named in the starting fifteen.

Keane was given the green light by his AFL club Collingwood to play against Kerry and he fired home a dramatic winning goal at the end of extra-time.

Manager Ronan McCarthy revealed last week that Cork would have to get permission again from the Melbourne-based club to be able to call on the Mitchelstown man and he has been included amongst their list of substitutes.

His club mate Cathail O’Mahony, a star for the All-Ireland winning U20 team last year, is an addition to the substitutes as is defender Aidan Browne.

Throw-in for Sunday’s game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 1.30pm.

Cork

1. Micheal Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

6. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s – captain)

9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

11. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Subs

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

18. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

19. Sean White (Clonakilty)

20. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

21. Mark Keane (Mitchelstown)

22. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

23. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

24. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

25. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

26. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.