Cork and Tipperary ring changes before weekend hurling league ties

CORK BOSS PAT Ryan has shaken up his starting team for Sunday’s hurling league tie against Westmeath, handing out league debuts to St Finbarr’s duo Ethan Twomey and Ben Cunningham.

Twomey starts at midfield while Cunningham is selected at wing-forward. In defence Sean O’Leary-Hayes and Niall O’Leary come in, while Ger Millerick and Daire O’Leary make their first appearances of 2023 for the Rebels.

New faces in attack from the win over Galway last time out include Cunningham, Luke Meade, Conor Cahalane and Brian Hayes, another St Finbarr’s county winner last year.

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill has shaken up his starting side for their Croke Park trip to take on Dublin.

Conor McCarthy, UL Fitzgibbon Cup winner Bryan O’Mara and Brian McGrath come into the defence.

Conor Stakelum is selected at midfield, while Gearoid O’Connor, another who tasted success with UL, Seamus Kennedy and Mark Kehoe all come in to start in attack.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), 3. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons – captain), 4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), 6. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 7. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill)

8. Sam Quirke (Midleton), 9. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

10. Ben Cunningham, 11. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 12. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 15. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Subs

16. Gavin Connolly (Blackrock)

17. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers)

18. Cathal Cormack (Blackrock)

19. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

20. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)

21. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

22. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)

23. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

24. Colin Walsh (Kanturk)

25. Padraig Power (Blarney)

26. Cormac Beausang (Midleton)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg), 3. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 4. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

5. Michael Breen (Ballina), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

8. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), 12. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Subs