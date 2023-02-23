Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Cork players Ben Cunningham and Ethan Twomey.
# Teamsheets
Cork and Tipperary ring changes before weekend hurling league ties
Cork host Westmeath on Sunday, while Tipperary travel to face Dublin on Saturday night.
3.0k
0
1 hour ago

CORK BOSS PAT Ryan has shaken up his starting team for Sunday’s hurling league tie against Westmeath, handing out league debuts to St Finbarr’s duo Ethan Twomey and Ben Cunningham.

Twomey starts at midfield while Cunningham is selected at wing-forward. In defence Sean O’Leary-Hayes and Niall O’Leary come in, while Ger Millerick and Daire O’Leary make their first appearances of 2023 for the Rebels.

New faces in attack from the win over Galway last time out include Cunningham, Luke Meade, Conor Cahalane and Brian Hayes, another St Finbarr’s county winner last year.

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill has shaken up his starting side for their Croke Park trip to take on Dublin.

bryan-omara-celebrates-after-the-game Tom Maher / INPHO UL player Bryan O'Mara. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Conor McCarthy, UL Fitzgibbon Cup winner Bryan O’Mara and Brian McGrath come into the defence.

Conor Stakelum is selected at midfield, while Gearoid O’Connor, another who tasted success with UL, Seamus Kennedy and Mark Kehoe all come in to start in attack.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), 3. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons – captain), 4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), 6. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 7. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill)

8. Sam Quirke (Midleton), 9. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

10. Ben Cunningham, 11. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 12. Conor Cahalane  (St Finbarr’s)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 15. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Subs

  • 16. Gavin Connolly (Blackrock)
  • 17. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers) 
  • 18. Cathal Cormack (Blackrock)
  • 19. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
  • 20. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)
  • 21. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
  • 22. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)
  • 23. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
  • 24. Colin Walsh (Kanturk)
  • 25. Padraig Power (Blarney)
  • 26. Cormac Beausang (Midleton)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg), 3. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 4. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

5. Michael Breen (Ballina), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

8. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), 12. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Subs

  • 16. Enda Dunphy (St Mary’s)
  • 17. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)
  • 18. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)
  • 19. John Campion (Drom & Inch)
  • 20. Pauric Campion (Drom & Inch)
  • 21. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs) 
  • 22. Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
  • 23. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
  • 24. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
  • 25. Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny)
  • 26. Sean Ryan (Templederry Kenyons)
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     