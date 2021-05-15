Long-range Forde free grabs draw for Tipperary against Cork

Tipperary 0-22

Cork 2-16

FOR THE SECOND successive Saturday night, the Tipperary hurlers finished a league game neither victorious or defeated.

Jake Morris with Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon.

This latest draw in their league schedule was probably more satisfying though, this time they had to manufacture a comeback. Jason Forde smashing over a long-range free, his 10th of the night, to grab the levelling score was not surprising but it was the unlikely figure of Cathal Barrett who showed brilliant footwork to evade tackles and point off his left moments earlier.

They helped claw back the advantage Cork had created, life off the bench supplied for them by Conor Cahalane and Alan Connolly who looked to have raised the white flags that sent them two clear at a vital stage.

Three players had the chance to become match-winners deep into injury time. None of the shots were straightforward, from unfavourable positions on the pitch and undere pressure from covering defenders. Seamus Kennedy saw his effort go wide on the left, Patrick Horgan’s knocked against the upright with Tipperary scrambling the rebound clear and Ronan Maher drove a shot that veered right.

If the return to hurling in 2021 was meant to pave the way for bright summer evenings, the conditions here proved stubbornly resitant. The rain poured down here for a spell midway through the first half and the game became a slog at times with the ball spraying off a greasy surface. It was still enjoyable stuff, and even if there was enough errors to mark the play of both teams, it was another good exercise for Liam Cahill and Kieran Kingston as they continue to get accustomed again to competitive action.

Niall Cashman with Willie Connors and Jake Morris. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

After going on a goalscoring rampage last Sunday when rifling home five, Cork showed signs here of being in a mood to score more. Two minutes in and they should have scored. Alan Cadogan deftly lobbed a pass into the path of Jack O’Connor but he blazed left and wide as Barry Hogan rushed out.

Ten minutes in and they did score. Mark Coleman drilled in a delivery which Tim O’Mahony caught impressively on the run. When he popped a pass that was overcooked to Patrick Horgan, the chance appeared to be gone, but when the Cork captain whipped it back across, a bunch of Tipperary defenders couldn’t flick it away and it came to O’Mahony who tapped home.

Tipperary appeared to gain a grip of the exchanges either side of the interval, outscoring Cork 0-6 to 0-2 between the 28th and 41st minutes. Forde punished Cork’s errors from frees, particularly when the Cork defensive interplay broke down as they were penalised for overcarrying when emerging from the back.

Just when Cork’s challenge was drifting, they got shoved back on track by their second goal of the evening. They profited from the advantage rule and the running of Luke Meade and Darragh Fitzgibbon which punched a hole in the Tipperary defence that was exploited by a tidy Patrick Horgan finish.

More to follow…

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-10 (0-10f), John McGrath 0-2, Barry Heffernan 0-2, Noel McGrath 0-2, Cathal Barrett 0-1, Jake Morris 0-1, John O’Dwyer 0-1, Ronan Maher (0-1f), Paul Flynn 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 1-6 (0-5f), Tim O’Mahony 1-1, Alan Cadogan 0-3, Conor Cahalane 0-2, Daire Connery 0-1, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-1, Robbie O’Flynn 0-1, Alan Connolly 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 5. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), 6. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), 7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields).

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 10. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs).

14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 15. Willie Connors (Kiladangan).

Subs

17. Michael Breen (Ballina) for Flynn (39)

21. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan) for O’Meara (44)

19. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens) for Noel McGrath (55)

23. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha) for O’Dwyer (55)

22. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh) for Connors (59)

26. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Morris (64)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Mildeton).

5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Niall Cashman (Blackrock).

8. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’a), 9. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum).

15. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 12. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own).

25. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), 13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Cadogan (Douglas),

Subs

21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for O’Flynn (inj) (28)

19. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh) for Cashman (45)

18. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas) for Downey (54)

22. Tadhg Deasy (Blackrock) for O’Connor (54)

17. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra) for O’Leary-Hayes (59)

26. Alan Connolly (Blackrock) for Alan Cadogan (59)

24. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers) for Meade (74)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

